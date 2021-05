SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp, the international provider of insight-led customer experiences, today announced very strong growth in the first quarter of 2021 fiscal year. The company has achieved a record growth of 41% in new customer acquisition compared to the same period last year and is continuing its successful course. This strengthens Mapp's position as one of the largest independent marketing cloud solutions for medium-sized companies and large enterprises globally. The second quarter of 2021 is also shaping up to become a successful period for Mapp. April already shows 14% growth in subscription revenue and a double-digit performance increase in new logo bookings.