New Access, the wealth management and private banking software company, is proud to announce the signature of a license agreement with Decisive Capital Management SA. Decisive Capital Management SA is an independent, Next -Generation financial advisor providing services exclusively to sophisticated ultra-high net worth individuals, families, and institutional investors. Established since 2016 in Geneva, Decisive has more than 70 professionals in Switzerland and in the UK to strengthen its worldwide presence across strategic international locations. In early 2021, the company opened a new office in Zurich and has over $4.3 billion of assets under supervision.