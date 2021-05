Payment processing and global retail banking platform Klarna announced on Tuesday it has appointed Roger W. Ferguson to its Board of Directors. According to Klarna, Ferguson is the former Vice President of the Board of Governors of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, as well as President and CEO of TIAA, the Steven A Tananbaum Distinguished Fellow for International Economics at the Council of Foreign Relations. He also served on President Obama’s Council on Jobs and Competitiveness and the Economic Recovery Advisory Board.