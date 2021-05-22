Esports Technologies Forms Exclusive Colossus Bets Partnership

Alpha will continue its work with universities across North America by partnering with Spartan Athletics, the athletic arm of Trinity Western University. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA), ('Alpha' or the 'Company'), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in Esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, is pleased to announce that it has signed a partnership agreement with Spartan Athletics, the athletic arm of Trinity Western University, whereby Alpha will provide Esports services for Spartan athletes, Trinity Western University students and the community that supports the Spartan Foundation. As a starting point for this partnership, Spartan Athletics and Alpha will work together to co-market Esports events on the Company's online platform, GamerzArena, where the Company will provide Esports expertise and event management, and Spartan Athletics will promote the events amongst their athletes and community.