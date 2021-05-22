newsbreak-logo
Esports Technologies Forms Exclusive Colossus Bets Partnership

Cover picture for the articleEsports Technologies Inc, an esports wagering and technology company, has formed an exclusive partnership with Colossus Bets, a multinational sports jackpot operator. Esports Technologies receives an exclusive licence for the majority of Colossus’ vast cash-out patent portfolio for esports applications under the terms of the agreement, allowing the company to boost its cash-out user experience across all of its products thanks to the latter’s leg-by-leg cash-out options.

