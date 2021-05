New York Butcher Shoppe & Wine Bar will hold a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. May 12 at 2018 BridgeMill Drive, Suite 104, Indian Land. The Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce will assist with the event. The shop in BridgeMill Commons offers choice cuts of meat, homemade prepared entrees and sides, gourmet grocery items, fine wines and cheeses, and desserts to take home. It also offers wine by the glass, beer on tap and small plates in house. Find out more at nybutcher.com.