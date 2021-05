Lou Whitaker will have to wait another year, but the Detroit Tigers announced last week they plan to retire his number sometime in 2022. Whitaker is a 1975 graduate of Martinsville High School who grew up in a neighborhood adjacent to Hooker Field. He was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the fifth round of the 1975 Major League Baseball Draft, just over a month after his 18th birthday. In his storied 19 year career he won American League Rookie of the Year in 1978, a World Series in 1984, four silver slugger awards, and three gold gloves as a premiere second baseman, one half of a legendary double-play combo alongside MLB Hall of Famer Alan Trammell.