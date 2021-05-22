America's Top Upscale Burger Chain Is Opening 30 New Locations
The buzz around fast-casual brand BurgerFi is nothing new. The upscale burger chain navigated the pandemic like a champ, quickly adding curbside pickup and its first drive-thru, redesigning kitchens for efficiency, and even landing Martha Stewart as a board member. It's no surprise it recently made the prestigious Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, which recognizes the industry's most successful brands, for the eighth year in a row. In fact, it took the #1 spot thanks to its "continuous innovation and rapid growth."www.eatthis.com