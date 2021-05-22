newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

America's Top Upscale Burger Chain Is Opening 30 New Locations

By Mura Dominko
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The buzz around fast-casual brand BurgerFi is nothing new. The upscale burger chain navigated the pandemic like a champ, quickly adding curbside pickup and its first drive-thru, redesigning kitchens for efficiency, and even landing Martha Stewart as a board member. It's no surprise it recently made the prestigious Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, which recognizes the industry's most successful brands, for the eighth year in a row. In fact, it took the #1 spot thanks to its "continuous innovation and rapid growth."

www.eatthis.com
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
7K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Fast Food#Food Drink#Premium Brands#Sales Growth#Total Sales#Fast Casual#Movers Shakers#Epic Kitchens#Menu Innovations#Burgerfi#Premium Wagyu Beef#Company#Partnerships#First Drive#Pickup#Reef#Nostalgia#Ceo Julio Ramirez#January
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

This Once-Popular Sandwich Chain Is on a Steep Decline

Once among the three largest sandwich chains in the country, Quiznos has been on a steady decline for over a decade. The birthplace of toasted subs has lost a staggering number of locations during that time, with the pandemic causing an even steeper fall in sales and unit count. Now, the company is expanding into ghost kitchens in a new attempt to save itself from disappearing.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

America's Largest Steakhouse Chain Just Increased Its Prices

America's largest steakhouse chain is seeing customers flock back to its locations as COVID-19 dining restrictions begin to ease across the country. In fact, Texas Roadhouse is so popular that it can afford to raise its prices. The chain serving Texas-style fare with a back-road feel has just reported soaring...
EconomyPosted by
EatThis

12 Restaurant Chains Disappearing in 2021

Foot traffic and sales are slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels at numerous restaurants around the country, but the recovery isn't taking place quickly enough to save all struggling businesses. Restaurant chains have continued filing for bankruptcies and closing up shop at hundreds of locations this year, leaving their futures uncertain....
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

This Cafeteria-Style Chain Will Close All of Its Locations By August

Texas-based restaurant operator Luby's Inc., which announced it was going out of business last year due to the devastating effects of the pandemic, is winding down operations and is set to complete the dissolution of the business in June of 2022. The company is shutting down and selling off company-owned locations of its two chains, Luby's Cafeteria and Fuddruckers, in droves.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Applebee's Just Confirmed Their Major Menu Cuts Are Permanent

Unlike The Cheesecake Factory, which considers a big, diverse menu one of its main strengths, Applebee's decided to cut almost 40% of its offering during the pandemic. And although sales are recovering, the chain just confirmed they'll be sticking with a smaller menu permanently. According to CNN Business, items like...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Chain Restaurant Has The Best Breakfast Food, According To 27% Of People

There's nothing better on a leisurely day than going out for breakfast. And by "going out," we don't mean a quick swing through a drive-thru. No, a nice sit-down meal is the best, complete with an endless pot of coffee and all the cute lil' creamer cups your heart desires. So why is breakfast such a great meal to have in a restaurant? Well, in many cases, breakfast dishes do tend to be cheaper than lunch and dinner ones. And although you'd think that eggs, bacon, and pancakes would be super-simple to cook for yourself, the fact is, they're also super simple to screw up.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

This Fast-Casual Chain Is Coming To A Walmart Near You

In the past year, around 100 of McDonald's locations inside Walmart stores have shut down, and soon, only about 150 locations of America's favorite burger chain will remain in the retail giant's spaces. This means that plenty of other fast-food restaurants have been swooping in to take McD's empty spots. According to reports, Domino's and Taco Bell may get some floor space inside Walmarts around the country, while other chains like Saladworks, Nathan's Famous hot dogs, and La Madeleine French Bakery will call dibs on some of the retailer's locations as well.
RestaurantsEater

Popular Chain Jeni’s Ice Creams Opening Third Location at the Triangle

Popular scoop shop Jeni’s Ice Creams is opening its third Austin location at the Triangle, according to building permits filed with the state. The shop will sell scoops and pints of its flavors like salty caramel, brambleberry crisp, and Texas sheet cake. It will be taking over 4616 Triangle Avenue, a former location of Snap Kitchen (which closed 14 stores in Texas in November). Jeni’s first store in Austin opened in Rock Rose at the Domain Northside in November 2019, followed by a second location on South Congress in February 2020.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Unexpected Restaurant Chain Used To Own Qdoba

Who doesn't love a good story with a twist? It's become fairly common nowadays for restaurants, especially fast food and fast casual chains, to have some unexpected ownership. For example, Olive Garden, your favorite quick Italian eatery, is owned by Darden, the same company that owns Seasons 52, a restaurant chain that prides itself on healthy, seasonal eats, and The Capital Grille, a restaurant self-described as "fine dining." And as Business Insider notes, McDonald's owned Chipotle for a period of time, though they've since sold it — it was a "distraction," according to their CEO.
Public Healththeintell.com

Wegmans has no plans to bring back its hot and cold food bars

A lot has changed at grocery stores since May 2020, when we were just a couple months into the coronavirus pandemic. People are not lining up outside before dawn to shop. And they're not panic-buying, so you can actually find brand-name disinfecting wipes on shelves, and there’s plenty of toilet paper.
RestaurantsPosted by
Newsweek

The 50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. When it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Fast Food Chain Is Most Likely To Mess Up Your Order

This past year has seen many of us heading to our local fast food drive-thrus more than ever. Drive-thru' have always offered convenience, speed, and low costs, but now they also offer safety and comfort, since you can remain in your own vehicle. Both customers and employees are more protected this way. It's hard to find a downside to the arrangement, that is, until you consider that there's a decent chance you may drive off without what you actually ordered.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Arby's Is Discontinuing This Beloved Side Dish

The writing may have been on the wall when Arby's introduced crinkle-cut fries in March. And while we speculated this might mean the end of the chain's signature curly fries, it's actually a different potato side dish that's getting the boot: the Potato Cakes. According to The Takeout, Arby's has...