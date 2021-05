The next phase of a beachfront restaurant and pool complex slated to open this summer in Seaside Heights will be a 1,000-seat dinner theater with its own rooftop helipad. Ben Mabie, the developer of the project, said the helipad would double as a time-saving amenity for the venue’s headliners and a potentially life-saving way out of the congestion-prone area for people with medical emergencies — and it would not be used for tourist flights.