Star Wars ‘Rangers of the New Republic’ Has Been Put on Hold

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucasFilm is hard at work on multiple Star Wars series – the Rangers of the New Republic is no longer one of them. It was announced in December (right after The Mandalorian wrapped) that Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau were working on several spin-off series that would ultimately end in a crossover event – these included The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Rangers of the New Republic. It’s only the two now. Variety is reporting that “Rangers of the New Republic is not currently in active development.”

