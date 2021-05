There are so many delicious ways to veganize fudge! The classic treat is traditionally made with dairy, but there are plenty of ways to get fudge’s rich consistency with plant-based ingredients. While you could go for the traditional route of plain ol’ chocolate, you could also play around with flavors and textures. Feeling inspired? Check out these 10 dairy-free nut-filled fudge recipes! If you love peanuts, almonds, cashews, pecans, or walnuts in your desserts, these recipes are for you.