Chicago Cubs 12, St. Louis 3

(Bally Sports) – Welcome to the only MLB Power Rankings (that we know of) that admits its own limitations because it's just too early! And yet, we will persist with the rankings, because that's what we do. When won't it be "too early"? We'll let you know! There's a different No. 1 team for the second straight week. Doesn't anyone want the title? Let's get on with week six of the MLB season.