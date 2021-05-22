newsbreak-logo
Public Health

PM afraid of 'Indian variant' of coronavirus: Kamal Nath

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Days after the BJP alleged "Congress toolkit" referred to the new mutant of coronavirus as "Indian variant", former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is afraid of "Indian variant" of COVID-19.

