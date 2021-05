ESTNN had the opportunity to speak to PSG Talon’s Jungler, Kim "River" Dong-woo, after they qualified for the Rumble Stages in MSI 2021. After dominating PCS Spring 2021, PSG Talon is looking stronger than ever coming into MSI 2021. There were a few hiccups on the road, such as the unavailability of ADC Unified for the team, and they had to replace him with Doggo who has adapted well to the team.