Today’s famous birthdays list for May 22, 2021 includes celebrities Naomi Campbell, Maggie Q

By Mike Rose, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Birthday wishes go out to Naomi Campbell, Maggie Q and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year older on May 22nd and learn an interesting fact about each of them. Singer Morrissey turns 62. Fun fact:...

CelebritiesWUSA

Naomi Campbell Announces She's a Mom: 'There Is No Greater Love'

Naomi Campbell surprised her fans on Tuesday when she announced that she is a new mom. The 50-year-old British supermodel shared the news on social media, along with a photo of her hand cradling little feet. "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," Campbell tweeted. "So...
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Supermodel Naomi Campbell Is a Mom!

The 50-year-old supermodel broke the news on Instagram by posting a photo of her new baby’s feet. She captioned the photo on Tuesday (May 18) saying, "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."
CelebritiesDelaware County Daily Times

Naomi Campbell is a mother

Naomi Campbell has become a mother. The 50-year-old supermodel has confirmed she has welcomed a baby into the world, as she gushed about the "beautiful little blessing" and "gentle soul" in her life. Taking to Instagram, she shared: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. "So...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Naomi Campbell feels ‘blessed and grateful’ on her birthday

Naomi Campbell felt “blessed and grateful” as she celebrated her 51st birthday on Saturday (05.22.21). The world-famous model took to Instagram to mark her first birthday since welcoming her first child into the world. Alongside a throwback baby photo of herself taken by her mother Valerie Morris-Campbell, she wrote: “BLESSED...
Skin Carecrfashionbook.com

Naomi Campbell's Bath Routine is a Blessing For Summer Skin

Break out your tank tops, flip flops, and short shorts folks because summer has officially arrived. There's truly no better feeling than the sartorial transition from cold weather to warm weather and liberating our bodies from the confines of clothing to show a little skin. Arguably the queen of the supermodel glow, recently Naomi Campbell shared her nighttime bath routine featuring her favorite products on how to achieve radiant skin tone and texture for showing off this summer.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl: Six celebrities who had children later in life

British model Naomi Campbell on Tuesday announced the birth of her baby girl via Instagram. In the photo, she is seen holding the child’s feet and captioned it, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this little gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”No other information was divulged, like a name or exactly when she was born, but becoming a mother is something that Campbell has spoken about before. She has been...
CelebritiesGrazia

Naomi Campbell Announces She's A Mum In Adorable Instagram Post

Huge congratulations are in order for Naomi Campbell, who has just announced she is a mum. Posting to Instagram a simple photo, where Naomi is holding the feet of her baby, she wrote: 'A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.'
Celebritiesfashionweekdaily.com

Naomi! Madonna! Diplo! You Can Talk To Celebs On New Video Platform Bright

Do you miss going to live speaking events? What if we told you that you could attend digital ones from the comfort of your home—featuring Madonna, Naomi Campbell, Shawn Mendes, Diplo, and other A-list celebs as your guides? This is the concept behind Bright, the newly-launched video discussion platform founded by Guy Oseary and Michael Powers.
ScienceHello Magazine

Naomi Campbell receives sweet surprise following baby daughter’s arrival

Naomi Campbell has been on cloud nine since becoming a first-time mother to her baby daughter. The supermodel has been inundated with messages of congratulations from her fans and friends, and most recently received a sweet surprise from another famous parent. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the mother-of-one shared a...
FootballVanity Fair

Radhika Jones on a Year of Superlative TV

I was a few episodes into Ted Lasso before I noticed the title character’s habit of tossing off a sotto voce “I appreciate you” whenever he had a baseline positive interaction with someone. Ted, an American football coach played by Jason Sudeikis, has come to England to coach a soccer team; he is purposely set up to fail in every possible way, heckled relentlessly by the press, the fans, and often his own players. No one appreciates him. And yet, “I appreciate you,” he says, over and over, in response to even a minuscule act of kindness. His team isn’t winning—but Ted is, just by appreciating people! By the time the team starts to score, the show had decisively won me over, and now part of my July is booked to binge the second season, right after I’m done with the second season of Never Have I Ever. (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, I appreciate you!)
MoviesFirst Showing

Maggie Q as an Assassin in Martin Campbell's 'The Protégé' Trailer

"We all have to pay for our sins eventually." Lionsgate & Millennium Media have released the first official trailer for very slick new assassins action movie The Protégé, the latest action movie offering from director Martin Campbell (director of GoldenEye, Zorro, Casino Royale, Edge of Darkness, The Foreigner). More action coming this summer! The movie follows Maggie Q as Anna – and Rembrandt – two of the world's premiere assassins who share a mysterious past from Vietnam. They traversed the globe for years competing for high profile contracts. But when Anna's mentor Moody is murdered, she and Rembrandt must form an uneasy alliance and return to Vietnam to track down his killer. Also starring Michael Keaton and Samuel L. Jackson (his second movie this summer as a hitman), with Patrick Malahide and Robert Patrick. This a very been there, done that concept but it still looks like a fun time. Action seems badass, some clever characters, Martin Campbell delivering once again with a movie looking playing than expected. Fire it up.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Maggie Q, Michael Keaton and Samuel L. Jackson star in trailer for The Protege

Lionsgate has released a poster and trailer for director Martin Campbell’s (Casino Royale) upcoming action thriller The Protege which stars Maggie Q as a skilled contract killer who vows revenge against those responsible for the brutal murder of the legendary assassin who raised her. The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Keaton, and Robert Patrick; take a look here…