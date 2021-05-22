Today’s famous birthdays list for May 22, 2021 includes celebrities Naomi Campbell, Maggie Q

I was a few episodes into Ted Lasso before I noticed the title character’s habit of tossing off a sotto voce “I appreciate you” whenever he had a baseline positive interaction with someone. Ted, an American football coach played by Jason Sudeikis, has come to England to coach a soccer team; he is purposely set up to fail in every possible way, heckled relentlessly by the press, the fans, and often his own players. No one appreciates him. And yet, “I appreciate you,” he says, over and over, in response to even a minuscule act of kindness. His team isn’t winning—but Ted is, just by appreciating people! By the time the team starts to score, the show had decisively won me over, and now part of my July is booked to binge the second season, right after I’m done with the second season of Never Have I Ever. (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, I appreciate you!)