Kudos to the East Lyme Board of Education, Superintendent Jeffrey Newton and SCORE (Southeastern Connecticut Organization for Racial Equity) for taking the first steps in making anti-racism a priority in our district, “East Lyme works toward ‘countering racism’ through root cause analysis,” (May 8). I am a parent of two East Lyme High School graduates and a former educator. I applaud the district’s commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion. It is important that an accurate and complete history of our country, and the impact of systemic racism, be taught to our students. This is the way our future leaders will be equipped to make changes that are long overdue.