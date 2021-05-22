HomePod and HomePod mini to support Apple Music Lossless in a future software update

After a week of controversies, Apple released a support page with everything users need to know about Apple Music Lossless. For example, we’ve now discovered that HomePod and HomePod mini will receive a software update in the future to support Lossless natively.

Here’s exactly what Apple says about HomePod and HomePod mini support to lossless audio:

HomePod and HomePod mini currently use AAC to ensure excellent audio quality. Support for lossless is coming in a future software update.

Although we now know all models of HomePod will receive support for lossless audio, it’s still unclear whether you’ll need a pair of HomePods to enable this higher quality or if only one smart speaker is enough. For example, HomePod mini will not support Dolby Atmos. The original HomePod does with videos, at least, with a pair.

On this page, Apple reaffirms that none of its AirPods and Beats products can stream lossless over Bluetooth.

AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and Beats wireless headphones use Apple’s AAC Bluetooth Codec to ensure excellent audio quality. Bluetooth connections don’t support lossless audio.

About AirPods Max, Apple confirms it doesn’t stream lossless and Hi-Res Lossless over Bluetooth but with the Lightning to 3.5 mm audio cable, this headphone will deliver an “exceptional audio quality, however, given the analog to digital conversion in the cable, the playback will not be completely lossless.”

Apple also clarifies that broadcast radio, live radio, on-demand content from Apple Music 1, and Music videos won’t support lossless audio. iTunes purchases also cannot be downloaded again in lossless, as it’s only available from the Apple Music catalog.

The company also reinforces that by listening to Hi-Res Lossless quality, the user will need an external digital-to-analog converter. To listen to Lossless 24-bit/48 kHz, users will need a wired connection to headphones, receivers, or powered speakers with a compatible Apple device. Apple Music Lossless launches in June.

