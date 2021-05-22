newsbreak-logo
White Deer Tours Continue

By Ted Baker
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago
White Deer tours are underway at the former Seneca Army Depot. New York Upstate dot com reports the tours are expected to increase in number after Memorial Day weekend. It's been a year and a half since new management took over Deer Haven Park. Seneca White Deer, the group founded by Dennis Money, pulled out, siting the terms of its lease with landowner Earl Martin. Right now, you can tour the property in your car, with a provided audio narration. Deer Haven Park hopes to resume bus tours when state guidance allows.

FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

