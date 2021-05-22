Geneva Half Marathon Returns

Penn Yan lost to Wayne, knocking their record to 1-2. Tyler Bouchard went 1-2 with 2 RBI for the Mustangs. The Lady Mustangs fell to Wayne in their first loss this young season. Emma Grasso pitched 8 strikeouts with 2 walks for the Eagles, while on the Mustangs' mound, Giana Ficcaglia had 6 Ks and 2 walks. Ficcaglia also nailed a home run in the 6th, which was matched by Ava Ingersoll of Wayne, also in the 6th inning. Mack Thomas tripled twice for Wayne.