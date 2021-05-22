Geneva Half Marathon Returns
The Geneva Half Marathon is returning this year. The Finger Lakes Times reports the race, a COVID casualty last year, will be held August 15th. The first running in 2019 attracted over three hundred entries from 13 states. Race Director Eric Heieck says he’s hoping for as many as four hundred runners this year and eventually five to seven hundred. The race is again sponsored by Red Jacket Orchards, with proceeds benefiting the Geneva Boys and Girls Clubs.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com