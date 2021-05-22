newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geneva, NY

Geneva Half Marathon Returns

By Ted Baker
Posted by 
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago

The Geneva Half Marathon is returning this year. The Finger Lakes Times reports the race, a COVID casualty last year, will be held August 15th. The first running in 2019 attracted over three hundred entries from 13 states. Race Director Eric Heieck says he’s hoping for as many as four hundred runners this year and eventually five to seven hundred. The race is again sponsored by Red Jacket Orchards, with proceeds benefiting the Geneva Boys and Girls Clubs.

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Geneva, NY
Sports
City
Geneva, NY
City
Marathon, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Covid#First Marathon#Marathon Running#The Finger Lakes Times#Covid#Red Jacket Orchards#Girls Clubs#Geneva Half Marathon#August 15th#Proceeds#Entries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
Geneva, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Arnitz Sportsmanship Award winners announced

GENEVA, N.Y.—The Hobart College Athletics Department recognized six student-athletes with the Joe Arntiz '66 Memorial Sportsmanship Award at the 2021 Block H Awards celebration. The award honors the sportsmanship, teamwork and loyalty that marked the Hobart career of Joe Arnitz, co-captain of the 1965 Hobart football team and a lifelong...
Rochester, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Cuddeback collects all-conference kudos

Hobart College junior Sam Cuddeback was voted to the All-Liberty League second team by the conference's coaches. The team's scoring leader this season is the first Statesman to earn all-conference honors since 2014. Cuddeback competed in all seven rounds this season, leading the team in scoring average (80.0). He carded...
Marathon, NYObserver-Dispatch

Boilermaker organizers see positive news in NYC Marathon announcement

During his press briefing Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the return of the New York City Marathon, which did not occur in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. “That’s a great, great New York event that excites people from all around the globe,” Cuomo said. “There’s a lot of great work for the city and the state of New York.”
Geneva, NYFinger Lakes Times

BASEBALL: Late error lifts Newark over Geneva

GENEVA — If the first few weeks are any indication, it’s going to be a battle until the very end for the Finger Lakes East baseball title. The Newark Reds and the Geneva Panthers look to be in that conversation all season long. On a gorgeous Saturday morning, a late...
Politicsthoroughbreddailynews.com

Additional Belmont Stakes Racing Festival Ticket, Hospitality Options Now Available

The New York Racing Association has released updated ticket and hospitality options for the 2021 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival. The newly available ticket inventory reflects updated New York State guidance for large outdoor events that allows for fully vaccinated stadium sections to operate at full capacity. In accordance with those...
Ontario County, NYchronicle-express.com

High School Sports Roundup

Penn Yan lost to Wayne, knocking their record to 1-2. Tyler Bouchard went 1-2 with 2 RBI for the Mustangs. The Lady Mustangs fell to Wayne in their first loss this young season. Emma Grasso pitched 8 strikeouts with 2 walks for the Eagles, while on the Mustangs' mound, Giana Ficcaglia had 6 Ks and 2 walks. Ficcaglia also nailed a home run in the 6th, which was matched by Ava Ingersoll of Wayne, also in the 6th inning. Mack Thomas tripled twice for Wayne.
Geneva, NYFinger Lakes Times

SOFTBALL: Waterloo routs Geneva, 19-3

GENEVA — Waterloo and Geneva were at the top of the Finger Lakes East standings back in 2019 with the Panthers winning the league title. After two-plus years off, however, both the Indians and the Panthers are off to slow starts to open up 2021 play. On Wednesday evening, Waterloo...
Hammondsport, NYCorning Evening Times

Finger Lakes Boating Museum to hold events

The Finger Lakes Boating Museum, 8231 Pleasant Valley Road, Hammondsport, will hold several upcoming events. A paddling lecture with Adam Dwyer will be held at 7 p.m. May 20. Dwyer will present Best Places to Canoe & Kayak in the Finger Lakes. The lecture will be available in-person or at flbm.org/videos.
Auburn, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Schweinfurth to Hold Made in NY Exhibit

AUBURN, NY (May 12, 2021) – The Schweinfurth Art Center’s “Made in NY” exhibition will open June 12, 2021, with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44 percent of the counties in New York State. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit, and the 40th anniversary since the Schweinfurth opened its doors in 1981.
Cortland County, NYcortlandvoice.com

Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (May 11th)

Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Tuesday’s events:. The Cortland Purple Tigers defeated Jamesville-Dewitt for the second day in a row Tuesday evening. Just like Monday’s game, it was a close matchup. It all came down to the last inning, with Jamesville-Dewitt only being down 2...
Geneva, NYFinger Lakes Times

GIRLS LACROSSE: Geneva edges out Mynderse/Romulus in close game

GENEVA — The Geneva girls lacrosse team’s last win came on May 5, 22-1 over Gananda. On Saturday afternoon, the young squad showed flashes of what they are capable of with a 10-8 victory over Mynderse/Romulus (1-4, 1-2). Trailing 10-6 with two minutes remaining, Mynderse/Romulus junior Amy Mahoney fired in...
Geneva, NYFinger Lakes Times

Cozy Days Christian Preschool opens registration

GENEVA — Cozy Days Christian Preschool is accepting registrations for the 2021-22 school year. Two-, three-, and five-day programs are available. To register, call Cozy Days at (315) 789-2635 and leave a message for Annie McFadden or Mary Rose Cass.