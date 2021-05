HARRISBURG, PA — In celebration of June Dairy Month, World Milk Day and the largest sector of the state’s number one industry Agriculture, Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is teaming up with Weis Markets. American Dairy Association North East and Feeding Pennsylvania to pour fresh milk across Pennsylvania through Fill A Glass With Hope®. Weis customers can round up their grocery payments at checkout counters to help fight hunger throughout the month of June statewide. In addition, Weis will host the PA Dairymen’s “Milkshakes On The Moo-ve” truck at area stores for milkshake fans to enjoy those popular milkshakes. Weis Stores is also making a major philanthropic announcement on June 1st.