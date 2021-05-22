Behind the scenes at Glastonbury’s Live at Worthy Farm – photo essay

When I drove into the Glastonbury site last Sunday afternoon, the woman on accreditation asked if I knew my way around the site. In theory, yes, but not without its traditional landmarks – over five normal days at the festival, you navigate by stages, food stalls and flags. (“I’m four metres in front and five metres to the left of the Bob Marley flag. You can’t miss me!”) With none of that present during the filming of Live at Worthy Farm this week – a five-hour film of special, one-off performances streaming tonight – I wondered how I would tell one field from the next. Strangely, magically, it all still made sense – the millions of steps I have taken there over the years had clearly left a permanent imprint on my brain.