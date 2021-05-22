newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Behind the scenes at Glastonbury’s Live at Worthy Farm – photo essay

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I drove into the Glastonbury site last Sunday afternoon, the woman on accreditation asked if I knew my way around the site. In theory, yes, but not without its traditional landmarks – over five normal days at the festival, you navigate by stages, food stalls and flags. (“I’m four metres in front and five metres to the left of the Bob Marley flag. You can’t miss me!”) With none of that present during the filming of Live at Worthy Farm this week – a five-hour film of special, one-off performances streaming tonight – I wondered how I would tell one field from the next. Strangely, magically, it all still made sense – the millions of steps I have taken there over the years had clearly left a permanent imprint on my brain.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kiwanuka
Person
Jarvis Cocker
Person
Emily Eavis
Person
Róisín Murphy
Person
Ellie Rowsell
Person
Damon Albarn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glastonbury Festival#Live Performances#Behind The Scenes#Music Industry#Beautiful Music#New York Film Festival#Live Music#Film Festivals#Live At Worthy Farm#Pyramid#American#British#Stone Circle#Klf#Mutoid Waste Company#Channel Tres#Pilton Party#Asterix De Gaulle#Little Amal#Shepherd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Festival
News Break
Cadillac
Related
MusicNME

Wolf Alice bring forward the release of new album ‘Blue Weekend’

Wolf Alice have announced that they’re bringing forward the release of their third album ‘Blue Weekend’. Wolf Alice: “We’re a tiny bit more comfortable in the world”. The band were set to release the new record, which has been previewed by singles ‘Smile’ and ‘The Last Man On Earth’, on...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Watch Wolf Alice Perform “Smile” and Be Interviewed on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”

Britain’s Wolf Alice are releasing a new album, Blue Weekend, on June 11 via Dirty Hit/RCA. On Tuesday night they were the musical guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where they performed the album’s second single, “Smile,” and were interviewed by Corden. The whole thing was done remotely and their performance was filmed like a full on music video or as if they were doing a festival set, a dynamic rock show, in front of thousands. In the interview, the band discussed lost passports, playing basketball with Corden, and the recording of Blue Weekend. Check it all out below, followed by the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

George Ezra, PJ Harvey, Jarvis Cocker and more set for Live at Worthy Farm

George Ezra, PJ Harvey, Jarvis Cocker, and more have been added to the lineup for 'Live at Worthy Farm'. George Ezra, PJ Harvey, Jarvis Cocker, and more have been added to the bill for 'Live at Worthy Farm'. Glastonbury festival's special concert will bring together performances from the likes of...
MusicEDMTunes

Glastonbury Fans Locked Out Of Paid Stream Event

Over the weekend, Glastonbury held their paid virtual event, but fans didn’t get to enjoy it. Due to technical difficulties, the UK’s biggest music festival suffered quite a conundrum. With tickets at $28 (£20), fans couldn’t see Coldplay, Jorja Smith, George Ezra, and more. To compensate, organizers had to release a free stream link within two hours instead, missing out on all that profit.
MusicNME

Listen to Wolf Alice’s delicate new single ‘No Hard Feelings’

Wolf Alice have shared a new track called ‘No Hard Feelings’ – listen to it below. The delicate single is the third taste of the London band’s forthcoming third album ‘Blue Weekend’ (out June 4 via Dirty Hit), following on from ‘The Last Man On Earth’ and ‘Smile’. Premiering on...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Wolf Share Video for Dreamy New Song “No Hard Feelings” and Move Up Album Release Date

Britain’s Wolf Alice have shared a new song, the dreamy and understated “No Hard Feelings,” via a video for the song. It is the third single from their upcoming new album, Blue Weekend, which was due out June 11 via Dirty Hit/RCA, but the band have now announced that it will come out a week earlier, on June 4. Jordan Hemingway directed the video, which features frontwoman Ellie Rowsell at a bus stop at night with a lover. It’s the same setting as the album’s cover art. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Vogue Magazine

A Look Behind the Scenes of Japanese Breakfast’s Fashion-Maximalist New Video

The new video for Japanese Breakfast’s “Savage Good Boy” tells the brief story of a wealthy silver fox (The Sopranos’s Michael Imperioli) and his beleaguered but fabulously attired partner (Michelle Zauner, who performs as Japanese Breakfast). Sequestered in a cavernous space, they eat dinner (one grape), watch a movie (she recoils at his touch), and gamble with cards (he taunts her after winning each hand). Eventually, she finds a way to bloodily express her displeasure.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner to Debut New Band The Smile at Live at Worthy Farm Live Stream

Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and drummer Tom Skinner will be performing the first-ever set of new, original music from their new band The Smile exclusively for the Live At Worthy Farm global Livestream which premieres tonight at 7 pm BST. This debut performance by The Smile is available only to ticket buyers and will be broadcast online and in full across four separate time zones, with staggered live streams for the UK, Europe, Africa & the Middle East, East Coast North America & Central / South America, West Coast North America, and Australia, New Zealand & Asia.
Musiczapgossip.com

Coldplay’s Live At Worthy Farm gig is ‘very special’

Coldplay are performing a “very special” gig as part of Glastonbury Festival’s Live At Worthy Farm global livestream. The chart-topping group are taking to the stage as part of this weekend’s livestream, and the band have urged their fans to throw their support behind the “world’s greatest festival and the charities that it supports”.
MusicBBC

Glastonbury: BBC to screen director's cut of live-stream concert

A director's cut of Glastonbury's all-star live-stream concert will be shown on the BBC in the coming weeks. Featuring sets from Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim and Kano, the show will be accompanied by a behind-the-scenes documentary presented by Jo Whiley. The five-hour show was first streamed on Saturday, but was...
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Johnny Greenwood Debut New Band The Smile During Glastonbury

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood debuted their new project The Smile during the Glastonbury Live At Worthy Farm global livestream on May 22. Named after the Ted Hughes poem, the band played their first set together with Yorke on guitar, bass, Moog and Rhodes piano, during the five-hour Glastonbury livestream, also featuring performances by Coldplay, Idles, Wolf Alice, Haim, and a spoken word by PJ Harvey and Jarvis Cocker.
Rock Musiclive4ever.uk.com

Radiohead side project The Smile launched during Glastonbury livestream

Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood joined forces with jazz drummer Tom Skinner at Glastonbury. Radiohead side project The Smile was launched during the livestream of Glastonbury last weekend. Described by Yorke during the performance as, ‘the smile of the guy who lies to you every day’, the trio...
MusicAdvanced Television

BBC to air botched Glastonbury concert

The BBC has secured the rights to broadcast footage from Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm concert, and has also commissioned a documentary which will explore behind the scenes at the event. The livestream on May 22nd was disrupted by technical issues, which left hundreds of fans unable to tune in....
Musictheubj.com

In the background of Glastonbury’s live-stream show

The Pyramid Stage is a skeleton, and the fields are unfilled – however Glastonbury will go on Saturday night, with an oddball live-stream show. Coldplay, Jorja Smith, George Ezra and Kano are good to go to play in the coordinators say will “help to get return in 2022” following two years of Covid-implemented abrogations.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

BBC to air footage from Glastonbury livestream event

The BBC has secured rights to broadcast footage from Glastonbury’s livestream event held at the weekend, with a behind-the-scenes documentary also commissioned, the corporation has announced. Live At Worthy Farm, a five-hour global livestream which premiered on Saturday night, saw acts including Coldplay, Michael Kiwanuka, Jorja Smith and more performing.
MusicBBC

Big Weekend: Coldplay play at Dracula's castle for Radio 1 gig

AJ Tracey in a basketball court. Royal Blood on Brighton pier. Coldplay in Dracula's castle. Radio 1's Big Weekend may be online for a second year due to coronavirus, but with performances from unique locations across the UK, it promises to be more than your average online gig. Five performances...
Facebookskiddle.com

The Best August Bank Holiday Festivals

This year, bank holiday's are going to be even livelier than ever. So, we are in need of festivals to accommodate our partying urges! Well, in 2021 we are in luck as the August bank holiday has a whole host of events happening up and down the country. This year...