PT Bank MNC Internasional Tbk : MNC Bank Announce 60 Customers As Winner Of 6th Tabungan Dahsyat

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

JAKARTA - PT Bank MNC Internasional Tbk (BABP) or MNC Bank as a business unit of PT MNC Kapital Indonesia Tbk (BCAP) which is under the auspices of the MNC Group, has announced the winner of the sixth Dahsyat Savings lottery whose prizes are unmitigated! The tremendous savings prizes that are entitled to 60 customers are tremendous, starting from 2 Avanza Veloz 1.5 AT, 5 Honda PCX, 3 iPhone 12 Pro Max, 30 Shopee e-Vouchers each IDR 10 million, up to 20 Shopee e-Vouchers each. IDR 5 million. 'The opportunity to win is wide open for customers in all operational areas of MNC Bank. Starting from Batam to Makassar, everyone can win, as seen in the list of winners for the sixth Dahsyat Savings on the mncbank.co.id website, 'said MNC Bank Director Rita Montagna in Jakarta, Friday (21/5).

www.marketscreener.com
