newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff Religion News

Arizona Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

azdailysun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
Flagstaff, AZ
Society
City
Flagstaff, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grace Episcopal Church#Christian Church#Come And Join Us#Flagstaff Religion News#Leupp Nazarene Church#Navajo Route 15#Greenlaw Baptist Church#Bridge Church#Covid#Cdc#Federated#East Flagstaff#Public Worship#Sunday Worship Services#Live In Person Worship#Church Reservations#Community#Sunday Rsvp#Teaching#Live Sunday Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Flagstaff, AZPosted by
Williams Updates

Williams events calendar

1. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 2. 20th Anniversary Flagstaff 911 Tower Challenge 2021; 3. Celebrating Larry Lesko; 4. The Clothesline: An Inspiring Women's Retreat; 5. 47th Annual Arizona Rural Health Conference - Hybrid Conference;
Flagstaff, AZknau.org

KNAU's Morning Rundown: Monday, May 17

The Tussock Fire burning south of Crown King is now 91% contained, according to the Bureau of Land Management. Evacuations have been lifted for nearby communities as 320 personnel work the blaze. BLM officials say the fire was human caused and remains under investigation. The fire is visible from I-17....
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

To a safe, supportive return

Thank you, Flagstaff! Our community has been incredibly resilient during the unprecedented experiences of the past year. We now have wide (FREE) access to safe, effective COVID-19 vaccinations and we are getting back to business. As we do so, we ask that you continue to support our local businesses so they can also safely get ‘back to business.’ Now is the time to place an order at your favorite Flagstaff eatery for carry-out or dine-in, and shop at your beloved Flagstaff stores. There are so many options in Flagstaff!
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

The Arizona Daily Sun: Flagstaff’s Hometown Team for Local News

The Arizona Daily Sun and its employees serve Flagstaff and the surrounding communities. Our hometown team of dedicated employees provides local news coverage for our community and advertising options to help businesses grow. As a Flagstaff-based business, our staff of reporters, editors, photojournalists, sales representatives, creative designers, circulation managers, carriers and their families and friends are all proud to be part of this community.
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Babbitt Ranches celebrates 135 years

“David Babbitt and brother, of Cincinnati, are visiting Flagstaff. These gentlemen are here for the purpose of visiting and inspecting cattle ranges with a view of purchasing.”. That was the short news bulletin published on April 10, 1886, in the Coconino Sun, the weekly predecessor to the Arizona Daily Sun.
Williams, AZPosted by
Williams Updates

Williams events coming up

1. 2021 BASIC VICTIM ASSISTANCE ACADEMY - Flagstaff - In person; 2. Crossing for Chris - Grand Canyon Rim to Rim 2021; 3. Youth Silks Showcase (Group 1); 4. Trauma-Informed Yoga for Healing; 5. Flagstaff, AZ - Spinning Babies® Workshop w/ Tammy - July 17, 2021;
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Flagstaff: Visit-Discover-Grow

Imagine building your career, practicing your craft or growing your business and your family in a city known to be smart, healthy, caring and beautiful. Flagstaff, Arizona, has the values of a small town in an incredibly spectacular natural setting combined with elements of sophistication. Flagstaff is a mountain town...
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Things to do in Flagstaff this week: May 13-19

The Flagstaff Cash Mobs continue with another week of support for our local businesses. Launched at the beginning of this year, participants aim to provide some financial succor within the community by carrying out well-coordinated plans to meet at a chosen place and inject some much-needed revenue, usually about $20 per member, before dispersing and continuing on with their day. This week, members of the community are encouraged to bring their business to the longstanding Crystal Creek Sandwich Co., 1051 S. Milton Rd., Thursday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Then on Monday from 7 a.m.-2 p.m., support another Flag staple with breakfast or lunch from Downtown Diner, 7 E. Aspen Ave. But it doesn’t end there, folks. Bring your hunger to the new Matty G’s Steakburgers, 6 E. Aspen Ave., on Tuesday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. for high quality food, great service and unique sports memorabilia. Join Flagstaff $20 Mob on Facebook to stay up-to-date on future cash mobs or even suggest your favorite business.
Flagstaff, AZnewhomesdirectory.com

Uncover an Immaculate New Home at Flagstaff Meadows with a Prime Location

At Flagstaff Meadows in Prescott, AZ, you can anticipate finding an impeccable new home with all the bells and whistles without the hefty price tag. These affordable single-family new homes for sale start in the mid $300,000’s and feature exciting amenities, attractive interior and exterior features, and prime location without the commotion of city living. Floor plan designs at Flagstaff Meadows include 3 to 4 bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage, and 1,380 to 2,862 square feet of living space.
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Quit laughing, Keetra: A letter to the Class of 2021

Dear Graduating Class of 2021 (but quite specifically Flagstaff Arts & Leadership Academy graduating class of 2021),. Remember this: if you were my student, at any point, you are always my student. What that means is that I want to hear from you, hear about you, and that I will carry you always in the lake of my heart.
Flagstaff, AZknau.org

Prescribed Burn Near Flagstaff Naval Observatory Creates Big Smoke

The Coconino National Forest is conducting a highly visible prescribed burn today just east of the Naval Observatory in Flagstaff. The 135-acre burn will likely produce large amounts of smoke today, pushed by northwesterly winds. The burn is aimed at continued forest health and restoration in areas previously treated by mechanical thinning projects. Forest managers are also conducting a prescribed burn south of Mormon Lake. It’s the final burn planned this season on the 450-acre Upper Beaver Creek project.
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Coconino Voices: No reason to limit Flagstaff police funding

In 2019, the Flagstaff City Council began Priority-Based Budgeting with key community results: high performing government, safe/healthy community, inclusive/engaged community, sustainable/innovative infrastructure, robust/resilient economy, livable community, and environmental stewardship. The City budget is evolving to attain these results. Last year, the council supported the “Strategic Framework for Truth, Justice and...
Coconino County, AZArizona Daily Sun

Pet of the Week: Eve

Imagine you’re a beautiful Pittie and you’ve already had four “furever” families (maybe more). You’ve traveled up and down Arizona from Maricopa to Coconino. You’ve lived with big families, small families, and lots of other pets. You’ve been given up for adoption to shelters and given away over Craigslist. Oh, and you’re also only 4 years old.
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Flagstaff hospital plans for major expansion, health village

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona Healthcare is planning a major expansion on the southern end of Flagstaff, including a new state-of-the-art hospital, ambulatory services, and a future health and wellness village. The health care system operates the only Level 1 trauma center in northern Arizona at Flagstaff Medical Center,...