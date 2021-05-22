Flagstaff Religion News

The Flagstaff Cash Mobs continue with another week of support for our local businesses. Launched at the beginning of this year, participants aim to provide some financial succor within the community by carrying out well-coordinated plans to meet at a chosen place and inject some much-needed revenue, usually about $20 per member, before dispersing and continuing on with their day. This week, members of the community are encouraged to bring their business to the longstanding Crystal Creek Sandwich Co., 1051 S. Milton Rd., Thursday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Then on Monday from 7 a.m.-2 p.m., support another Flag staple with breakfast or lunch from Downtown Diner, 7 E. Aspen Ave. But it doesn’t end there, folks. Bring your hunger to the new Matty G’s Steakburgers, 6 E. Aspen Ave., on Tuesday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. for high quality food, great service and unique sports memorabilia. Join Flagstaff $20 Mob on Facebook to stay up-to-date on future cash mobs or even suggest your favorite business.