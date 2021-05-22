DNR Hosting Free Drought Discussion Webinar

With ongoing drought conditions still persisting across the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area, two state entities are hosting a free discussion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship are teaming up for a free webinar program to discuss drought conditions and its impacts. The May 26th event will include opening comments from Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, followed by topics such as current precipitation patterns and climatology, streamflow conditions and patterns, groundwater conditions, irrigation outlook for the year, and climate outlook for this spring and summer.