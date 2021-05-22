Greene County School Board May Consider Adding Esports
The Greene County School Board held a work session this past Wednesday about a growing sport. Brent Gerzema, Joseph Miller, Jeff Whyle and Kyle Kinne gave a presentation about starting up an extra-curricular organization called Esports. Esports is competing in video games. Gerzema talked about the Iowa High School Esports Association and the National Esports Association, which consists of over 3,400 high schools nationally. Esports is recognized at the high school and college levels.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com