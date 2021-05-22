Greene County School Board May Consider Adding Esports

Greene County goes to Manson and Paton-Churdan travels to Madrid for Iowa high school track & field Coed State Qualifying Meets today. The Rams are in Class 2A and the Rockets are a 1A program. In 2A, all first and second place finishers in each event are automatic qualifiers for the May 20-21-22 Coed State Meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. In 1A, only the winner of the event is an automatic State qualifier. The field of 24 in each event is filled with the best performances statewide that did not automatically qualify.