newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene County, IA

Greene County School Board May Consider Adding Esports

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greene County School Board held a work session this past Wednesday about a growing sport. Brent Gerzema, Joseph Miller, Jeff Whyle and Kyle Kinne gave a presentation about starting up an extra-curricular organization called Esports. Esports is competing in video games. Gerzema talked about the Iowa High School Esports Association and the National Esports Association, which consists of over 3,400 high schools nationally. Esports is recognized at the high school and college levels.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, IA
Sports
County
Greene County, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Greene County, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior High School#Junior College#High School Students#Junior Varsity Teams#Schools#Competitions#Spring#Eligibility Requirements#Fall#Winter#Practices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
News Break
Esports
News Break
Sports
Related
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Rams #1 seed in Boys’ 1A Soccer Substate

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released boys’ soccer Substate pairings and Greene County is the top seed in Class 1A Substate 7. Coach Carl Behne’s team plays Atlantic in Grand Junction at Karber Field in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 20 at 7 p.m. The winner between the Rams and Trojans will meet either Van Meter or Panorama on May 24 at 5 p.m. in Urbandale at Des Moines Christian School. DMC, Grand View Christian, PCM (Monroe), and the combined West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley program are the teams on the bottom half of the bracket.
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Boys’ Sectional today; Girls at SH Thursday

Cooperative weather is in the forecast today for the Greene County High School boys’ golf team as they enter the postseason in Atlantic for a Class 3A Sectional Tournament. Coach Heath Telleen’s Rams will play 18 holes at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club, along with seven other schools. Coach...
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

State Qualifying for T & F is today

Greene County goes to Manson and Paton-Churdan travels to Madrid for Iowa high school track & field Coed State Qualifying Meets today. The Rams are in Class 2A and the Rockets are a 1A program. In 2A, all first and second place finishers in each event are automatic qualifiers for the May 20-21-22 Coed State Meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. In 1A, only the winner of the event is an automatic State qualifier. The field of 24 in each event is filled with the best performances statewide that did not automatically qualify.
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Girls’ golf today, boys Sectional Friday

There’s high school girls’ golf today for the Greene County girls under the direction of Coach Josh Carlson. The Rams play in the South Hamilton Tournament at the Jewell Golf and Country Club. Coach Heath Telleen’s boys’ golf team plays in a Class 3A Sectional Tournament on Friday at the...
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County FFA Advisor Tabbed for Award

A Greene County High School teacher recently won an award for her work in agriculture. FFA Advisor Raelyn Harris earned the Iowa Association of Agricultural Educators Southwest District Outstanding Young Member award. The award is given to young teachers to remain in the profession and encourage participation in professional activities. One award is given to a young agricultural educator in each district in the state.
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene Co. girls & boys play soccer today

Greene County has its girls and boys soccer teams in tournament action today at different sites. Coach Carl Behne’s boys are in Nevada, while Coach Peyton Paddock’s girls to to Creston. The boys are 8-3 and ranked number 12 this week by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association. They’ll...