Adel, IA

Signup For Summer Activities Starts Soon

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Adel Public Library has a variety of special events taking place this summer and the ability to sign up for them starts soon. The Adel Library will host five special events including mini golfing around the library from 10 a.m. to noon June 7th, a bounce house at Evans Park from 9 a.m. to noon June 9th, having fun with science at the library at 10:30 a.m. June 10th, the Blank Park Zoo at the library at 10:30 a.m. June 14th and Brent Allan at Evans Park at 10:30 a.m. June 23rd.

