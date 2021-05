The end of the lockdown next month has been plunged into jeopardy after Boris Johnson warned the surge of the Indian Covid-19 variant had created “the risk of disruption and delay”.In a sharp U-turn – four days after telling the public the end is in sight – the prime minister served notice that he will slam on the brakes if the strain proves to be far more infectious, as feared.Mr Johnson announced step 3 of his roadmap will go ahead as planned on Monday, allowing pubs and restaurants to serve customers indoors and families to hug.He also slashed the...