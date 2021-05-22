Mental Health First Aid Training with Guthrie County Extension

Guthrie County ISU Extension is bringing back a program that they were unable to have last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Extension Youth Coordinator Mollie Clark tells Raccoon Valley Radio, Farm Safety Day will take place Monday, tomorrow and Thursday at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds in Guthrie Center. Several businesses and organizations will present to the third and fourth graders in the county the dangers and risks that are around the farm and in the agriculture industry. Clark says they primarily focus on third graders, but they are including fourth graders since they didn’t get to have Farm Safety Day last year because of the pandemic.