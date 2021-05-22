Mental Health First Aid Training with Guthrie County Extension
Guthrie County ISU Extension encourages anyone wanting to learn more about mental health issues, to participate in a training course. The Mental Health First Aid program is an eight-hour certification course that will teach you to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The training will also give you resources to contact and provide initial support to someone who might be suffering from a mental health or substance abuse illness.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com