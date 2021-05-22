newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guthrie County, IA

Mental Health First Aid Training with Guthrie County Extension

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Guthrie County ISU Extension encourages anyone wanting to learn more about mental health issues, to participate in a training course. The Mental Health First Aid program is an eight-hour certification course that will teach you to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The training will also give you resources to contact and provide initial support to someone who might be suffering from a mental health or substance abuse illness.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guthrie County, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Health
County
Guthrie County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health First#Mental Health Issues#Substance Abuse#Mental Illnesses#Online Training#Guthrie County Extension#Initial Support#Isu#Link#10am 4pm Online
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Supervisors Approve New COVID-19 Leave Policy

The Guthrie County Board of Supervisors recently approved an updated COVID-19 leave policy for county employees. The Board unanimously approved a policy that allows full time employees to use up to 80 hours of leave for COVID-19 related reasons, regardless of how much time they used prior to the retroactive start date of April 1st. Part time employees are allowed to take up to two weeks of leave. Some of the COVID-19 reasons include taking care of a family member who has COVID-19, having to self-isolate, seeking a COVID-19 vaccine, along with several other criteria.
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Hospital Honors Nurses

As we wrap up National Nurses Week, the Guthrie County Hospital recently held an event to honor its nurses. An event was held on Thursday to honor one nurse that exemplified extraordinary patient care with the DAISY Award. The program was first established in 1999 following the late J. Patrick Barnes, who died of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, an auto-immune disease. The 2021 recipient was registered nurse Kate Thompson. Nurses can be nominated by a patient, their family, as well as co-workers.
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Hospital CEO Comments on National Hospitals Week

As we wrap up National Hospitals Week, Guthrie County Hospital continues to play a key role in the communities they serve. Guthrie County Hospital CEO Patrick Peters reflects on the importance of the hospital during the global pandemic, in concert with Guthrie County Public Health, and receiving federal, as well as local financial support to help protect staff and patients from spreading COVID-19.
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Reaches 30 COVID-19 Deaths

Guthrie County has reached 30 COVID-19 deaths. According to the State Coronavirus Dashboard, as of Wednesday, Guthrie County has 1,296 total positive tests, and 30 deaths, for an increase of one since last Saturday. Dallas County has 12,491 total positive tests, and 98 deaths. Adair County has 985 total positive tests, and 32 deaths. Greene County has 864 total positive tests, and ten deaths.
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Next Guthrie County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic to be at Lake Panorama

The Guthrie County Public Health Department has scheduled another community COVID-19 vaccine clinic later this week. Director Jotham Arber says there will be a clinic at the Lake Panorama Conference Center from 9am-noon Thursday. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio their goal is to get the county to 75-percent fully vaccinated by July, and having clinics is just one way to get to the goal. Arber talks about how realistic that goal is.
Dallas County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Approaches 100 COVID-19 Deaths

Dallas County has added one new COVID-19 death since Tuesday. According to the State Coronavirus Dashboard, as of Friday, Dallas County has 12,451 total positive tests, and 98 deaths, for an increase of one since Tuesday. Guthrie County has 1,290 total positive tests, and 29 deaths. Adair County has 982 total positive tests, and 32 deaths. Greene County has 861 total positive tests, and ten deaths.
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Public Health Continues COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign

Guthrie County Public Health is continuing its campaign of “75 by July.”. Public Health Director Jotham Arber says their goal is to get those Guthrie County residents who are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine to get at least 75-percent of residents fully vaccinated by July. However, Arber says the less vulnerable population to the virus has been slow, which has made them adjust how many doses of the vaccine they receive.
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic At Historical Village in Panora

In an effort to get some COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of Guthrie County and surrounding residents, public health has scheduled a weekend clinic. Public Health Director Jotham Arber says they will be at the Historical Village in Panora Saturday from 11:30am-2pm. He points out an added incentive is for anyone who receives a vaccine during the clinic will also receive free admission to the Historical Village. Arber talks about why they are including this incentive.
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Extension Announces Farm Safety Day

Guthrie County ISU Extension is bringing back a program that they were unable to have last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Extension Youth Coordinator Mollie Clark tells Raccoon Valley Radio, Farm Safety Day will take place Monday, tomorrow and Thursday at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds in Guthrie Center. Several businesses and organizations will present to the third and fourth graders in the county the dangers and risks that are around the farm and in the agriculture industry. Clark says they primarily focus on third graders, but they are including fourth graders since they didn’t get to have Farm Safety Day last year because of the pandemic.
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Hospital Adjusts Services

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to change so do the services of many organizations. Guthrie County Hospital has announced starting tomorrow outpatient services and their visitors will be screened for COVID-19 but not have their temperatures taken and those for inpatient services will have their temperature taken, as well as being asked screening questions.
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Extension to Host STEM Fest Tomorrow

Guthrie County ISU Extension is hosting a free event tomorrow. The Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Fest is happening tomorrow from 10am-noon on the Panora square. Extension Youth Coordinator Mollie Clark tells Raccoon Valley Radio about 15 local businesses and organizations will talk about what they offer in this free interactive event for families of kids in kindergarten through sixth grade. She talks about the goal of the program.
Dallas County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Adds One COVID-19 Death From Weekend

Dallas County has added one new COVID-19 death from over the weekend. According to the State Coronavirus Dashboard, as of Monday, Dallas County has 12,318 total positive tests, and 97 deaths, for an increase of one from over the weekend. Guthrie County has 1,272 total positive tests, and 29 deaths. Adair County has 971 total positive tests, and 32 deaths.