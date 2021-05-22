newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Opinion | Why Mac app support could be headed to iPadOS 15 (or why it should)

By Sanjiv Sathiah
notebookcheck.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s new ultra-powerful iPad Pro models have started arriving in customer hands this week. While only the 12.9-inch model picks up the vaunted mini-LED display, both feature the outstanding M1 chip and up to 16 GB of RAM and 2 TB of storage. In particular, this is far more RAM than Apple has ever fitted into an iPad, while the storage options available are on par with many laptops. Previous iPads have topped out at 6 GB of RAM, making this generation a dramatic upgrade in this regard.

www.notebookcheck.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Apps#Apple Ipad#Ipad Pro#Iphone Support#Split View#Ipad Pro#Tb#Wwdc 2021#Ram#Mac Apps#Touchscreen Support#Opinion#Ios Apps#Built In Trackpad#Feature#Ipads#Multi Window Support#Developers#Customer Feedback#Storage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Amazon
News Break
iPad
Related
Internetbestbuy.com

Simple Mobile - Apple iPhone SE - Silver

Power adapter, Apple EarPods, Lightning to USB cable. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro sensor, Compass, Fingerprint sensor. GPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSUPA, HSPA+, LTE, DC-HSDPA, VoLTE.
Cell PhonesCNET

Here are 2 reasons why you shouldn’t roll back from iOS 14.5 to iOS 14.4 (and 1 reason why it’s impossible)

Whenever Apple releases a new software update for the iPhone and iPad, you have to decide how soon you should update. Do you wait to see if there are any bugs? Or do you take the plunge right away and hope that it's smooth sailing? If you choose the latter, there's a slim chance you'll be able to go back to the previous version of iOS or iPadOS -- but you probably shouldn't.
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Electronicspocketnow.com

This is why AirPods Max and Pro won’t support Apple Music lossless audio

Earlier today, Apple announced that Apple Music is marrying Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for its entire catalog of audio content. In addition to it, over 75 million songs will be available to stream in lossless quality. But as soon as the announcement was made, an online debate and lots of confusion around audio codecs emerged, whether Bluetooth transmission can handle a bitrate high enough to support truly ‘lossless music’ and what devices actually support this experience. Well, Apple has confirmed that lossless audio streaming is not supported on any AirPods model. Not even the $549 AirPods Max.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Cell Phonesinvesting.com

Coinbase Wallet adds Chrome browser extension

Digital currency exchange Coinbase has announced a new browser extension for its native wallet, enabling users to more easily connect to decentralized applications and decentralized finance directly on their desktop. The Coinbase Wallet browser extension is now available on Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chrome, the company announced Monday. Coinbase Wallet lead Sid...
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

Leaked Apple Beats Studio Buds do not have a stem

Apple’s own apps have once again leaked unannounced and upcoming hardware. Today’s release of iOS 14.6 RC includes resources that reveal Apple will soon release new Beats Studio Buds, which resembles Samsung or Sony Truly Wireless Headphones than Apple’s usual AirPods. The buds combine the curves of the AirPods Pro...
Technologytechgamingreport.com

IPad Pro M1 can download iPadOS updates in 5G

The iPad Pro M1, available for sale from Friday, is able of downloading updates to iPadOS in 5G, as is the Iphone 12. Apple indicates in a help sheet at your site. Right up until now, Apple essential its customers to connect to Wi-Fi to obtain a computer software update. It is accurate that this scenario can make you smile, understanding that 4G permits very fantastic speeds. In addition, there are very comfy facts envelopes, even with unrestricted programs with some operators (as Free Cellular in France).
Computersmakeuseof.com

Rumor: New MacBook Pro Models Launching at WWDC 2021

Serial leaker Jon Prosser corroborated the rumor that new MacBook Pro models could launch at WWDC 2021. In addition to multiple rumors over the past week, Apple may have teased this unusual product release itself. Apple Might Launch New MacBook Pro Models at WWDC 2021. Previously, Luke Miani tweeted a...
Softwarexda-developers

Qualcomm has a Snapdragon Developer Kit to test Windows apps

Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chipset today. Specifically, it’s aimed at entry-level laptops, just like its predecessor was. However, the company is introducing the Snapdragon Developer Kit for Windows, which includes the new SoC. The idea is to give app developers an inexpensive way to test out their...
ComputersUbergizmo

Apple Could Debut New MacBook Pro At WWDC

We’ve been hearing for a while that Apple could be working on a new and redesigned MacBook Pro, but when will we be seeing this computer? Given that last year Apple refreshed some of its Mac computers towards the end of the year, we assumed it would be the case this year as well, but apparently not.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Apple Mac enamel pin set

A new unofficial Apple Mac pin set has been created by Straton Roberts commemorating the history of Apple’s Mac interface and this years Apple WWDC 2021 which will take place on June 7th 2021. This set of eight unofficial enamel pins pays tribute to historical moments in the life of the Apple Macintosh and commemorates Apple’s WWDC 2021 conference.