For the longest time, Biomutant has been my white whale. Like clockwork, a life sign would emerge, with the announcement that yes, it's coming, definitely, just not right now. In part, this is due to developer Experiment 101 having been granted an unusual amount of freedom by their publisher to keep adding stuff, which led to a game that always sounds like a lot on paper - a character customisable down to their genetic makeup who can wield any weapon, a crafting system allowing you to make virtually anything, a morality system, a map dwarfing even Skyrim's. It's full of superlatives any marketer would love, confident in selling itself as something you've never seen before. Trouble is, you absolutely have.