OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The City is holding the “Make Ottumwa Shine Clean” event through next week. The event focuses on picking up trash around the City, as well as cleaning up yards with nuisances, like tall grass or junk in the yard. The City provides purple gloves and bags at City Hall. It’s also listed out “adoption locations” on its website, where people or organizations can claim them to clean them throughout the week.