Fully Vaccinated? Tell Us What You're Looking Forward To Most
As summer inches closer, more people are getting vaccinated and cities are starting to lift COVID-19 restrictions. After such a tumultuous year, what are some activities you're looking forward to resuming or taking up for the first time? Whether you're going back to see your favorite hairstylist for a fresh cut, or gathering with close friends for your first indoor meal, NPR's Weekend Edition wants to hear from you — and maybe even join you (virtually!).news.wjct.org