Spring Signee Update: Jaylen Anderson

JAYLEN ANDERSON, RB, PERRY (OH) Rating: Three-star, 0.8951-rating as the No. 6 all-purpose back. Stocky back with a low center of gravity. Can still add more muscle to his frame. Runs like a player his size should. Breaks arm tackles and does not go down easy on first contact. Has some fluidity and shiftiness for a bigger back. Solid pass catcher out of the backfield. Has a good burst and acceleration but only adequate straight-line speed currently. That is something he can continue to improve. We have not seen him much as a blocker so far. Shows potential to be a 20+ carry a game back in college and a late NFL draft selection. - 247Sports National Analyst Allen Trieu.