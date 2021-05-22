Kentucky Football transfer Jerquavion Mahone commits to Temple

The University of Georgia has just added a commitment from the transfer portal. Former safety for the Alabama Crimson Tide Brandon Turnage is now a Georgia Bulldog. Turnage adds depth the Georgia secondary in 2021 that was much needed and obviously much desired. Brandon Turnage is a native of Oxford, Mississippi and was a 4-Star signee in the 2019 class for Alabama. As a recruit, Turnage had offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Auburn. Matt Luke was the Head Coach at Ole Miss during that time period as well. Admittedly, Turnage does not have much game experience at all to speak of from his 2 seasons with the defending National Champions, but was a highly touted prospect and adds another defensive back that has experience of being in the environment of a winning SEC program.