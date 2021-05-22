newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Food, shelter, beatings: Border city divided over migrants

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEUTA, Spain (AP) — Residents of Spain's multi-ethnic city of Ceuta are used to being in the news every time the fragile alliance between Spain and Morocco shakes up. For many “Ceutis," as locals are known, that comes with being a speck of a European nation in North Africa. The city is culturally closely intertwined with Morocco, with Muslims making over 40% of its population, but also separated from it by high perimeter fences that set apart the two extremes of poverty and prosperity.

www.audacy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beatings#Deportation#Ramadan#Border Control#Muslims#Armed Men#Ceuta#Ap#Ceuta#European#Solidarity#Algerian#The World Bank#Anti Moroccan#The Polisario Front#African Migrants#Shelter#Cashless Migrants#People#Muslim Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
Related
Immigrationtheohiostar.com

Mexico Planning to Build Shelters for Unaccompanied Migrant Minors Trying to Enter the U.S.

Mexico’s child welfare agency is working to establish 17 shelters for Central American migrant minors, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. Shelters will open along the southern and northern Mexican borders as an increasing number of minors are arriving from Central America, the AP reported. Mexico’s child welfare agency will likely convert existing daycares and other facilities to temporarily house migrant minors.
ImmigrationHuman Rights Watch

Nordic Countries: Repatriate Nationals from Northeast Syria

Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden should promptly repatriate their nationals unlawfully held in life-threatening conditions in northeast Syria, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to the four governments today. The 164 Nordic nationals include up to 114 children, more than half under age 6. The Nordic detainees are among...
MinoritiesPosted by
Reuters

Major donors urge Ghana to respect LGBT+ rights amid crackdown

NAIROBI (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Major foreign aid donors called on Ghana on Tuesday to respect LGBT+ rights following a crackdown including arrests of people from sexual minorities and an increase in homophobic persecution. In the latest incident, police in the West African country arrested 21 people last week for...
U.S. Politicstopwirenews.com

Member of the European Parliament Maximilian Krah congratulates the Tibet Autonomous Region on its 70th anniversary

Maximilian Krah, a member of the German Alternative für Deutschland in the European Parliament and vice chairman of the China-EU Friendship Group, recently announced his views on Tibet through a video on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Tibet Autonomous Region. Maximilian Krah has played an increasingly important role in the European Parliament as a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament, a member of the International Trade Committee of the European Parliament and a member of the Human Rights Subcommittee of the European Parliament.
PoliticsPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Mali’s coup leader wrests back control of the government

BAMAKO, Mali — Mali’s former coup leader Assimi Goita took control of the West African country again Tuesday after firing the president and prime minister of the transitional government following their announcement of a cabinet reshuffle without his permission. While Goita pledged to go ahead with holding new elections in...
Militarytheowp.org

French-Egyptian War Plane Deal: No Human Rights In Mind

In an approximately $4.5 billion deal, France has agreed to sell war planes to Egypt without any contingency for human rights. Between an unstable backdrop of radical religious terrorism and mutual suspicion of the Turkish president, France and Egypt’s relationship has become closer in recent years. The current deal builds upon recent deals, contributing to an increasing mass of destructive military weaponry. By agreeing to sell its ally 30 Rafale fighter jets, France grants Egypt definitive support and potentially provocative weaponry. While the Egyptian government claims that its amassing weaponry is motivated by jihadist threat and other uncertainties caused by terrorism in the Middle East, its seeming callousness regarding citizens’ lives raises concerns over expanding Egyptian military power.
MilitaryMinneapolis Star Tribune

AP Investigation: Myanmar's junta using bodies to terrorize

Two black pickups speed down an empty city street in Myanmar before coming to a sudden stop. Security forces standing in the back of the trucks begin firing at an oncoming motorbike carrying three young men. The bike swerves, crashing into a gate. More shots are fired as two of...
SocietyHuman Rights Watch

Burundi: Entrenched Repression of Civil Society, Media

(Nairobi) – Burundi’s scrutiny and control of media and nongovernmental organizations, and the conviction after deeply flawed proceedings of 12 journalists and activists in exile have a continued chilling effect on their work, Human Rights Watch said today. Almost one year after President Évariste Ndayishimiye’s inauguration, the authorities have sent...
PoliticsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Aide: Western Sahara movement leader to testify in Spain

MADRID (AP) — The leader of the Western Sahara independence movement at the heart of a diplomatic spat between Spain and Morocco will appear before an investigating judge in Spain on June 1, representatives of the Polisario Front in Spain said Wednesday. Brahim Ghali heads the Polisario Front and the...
Healthprudentpressagency.com

La Marca meets Minister Di Maio

Rome Ease – “Yesterday, Monday, May 24th, I met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi Di MaioThanks to his presence and his kindness, a new exchange of ideas took place on some pressing issues concerning Italians abroad. ” Francesca does not marcaThe Democratic Party deputy elected in Central and North America, who explained with the minister, “firstly indicated the need for an urgent and long-term intervention over time with the aim of overcoming the dangerous state of difficulty which Consular services For citizens and companies involved in internationalization experiences. “
Public Safetyrock947.com

Two killed in grenade blasts in Burundi’s capital

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Unknown assailants set off four grenades in Burundi’s capital Bujumbura late on Tuesday, killing two people and wounding several others, police said. One victim died instantly when the grenades went off in three different places as dusk fell, while one assailant was arrested after being wounded by his own grenade.
Middle Eastnewsofbahrain.com

Global honours for Bahrain Interior Ministry

The Interior Ministry, through the General Directorate of Traffic, has made a global accomplishment by winning one gold and two silver awards in the Middle East and North Africa Stevie Awards. The milestone was part of the directives of Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa to enhance...
Europerestofworld.org

The high-tech ‘makeover’ of Europe’s deadly border with Africa

Before dawn broke one January morning in Melilla, a Spanish town flanked by the Meditarranean Sea on one side and semi-arid hills on the other, veteran border cop Sergio Marquez heard the call come through the radio: “Fence activation, please verify.”. The automatic sensors on this section of Spain’s border...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Lebanon Hezbollah chief says attacks on Jerusalem mean regional war

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Tuesday any aggression against Jerusalem or its holy sites would mean regional war. Nasrallah’s comments, in a televised speech, were his first since a ceasefire ended the fiercest fighting in years between Israel and Gaza-based Islamist militant group Hamas.
WorldPosted by
Forbes

European Parliament Condemns Pakistan’s Blasphemy Laws

On April 28, 2021, the European Parliament adopted a joint motion for a resolution on the blasphemy laws in Pakistan calling for more comprehensive approaches to address the abuses of blasphemy laws in Pakistan. The motion refers to two specific cases, those of Shagufta Kausar and Shafqat Emmanuel. They are...
Minoritiesshepherdgazette.com

Sasha Johnson: BLM activist Sasha Johnson shot by males getting into get together, London police say, as supporters demand accountability

The 27-year-old mother of three has been in critical condition in hospital since she was shot in the head at a house party in south London on Sunday. “Around 3 a.m. local time on Sunday morning, a group of four black males dressed in dark colored clothing entered the garden of the property and discharged a firearm,” London’s Metropolitan police Commander Alison Heydari said in a statement Tuesday.