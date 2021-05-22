newsbreak-logo
Levante – Cádiz in live

By Gabby Barker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMin. 90Thus ends our live broadcast of the match. We say goodbye with a warm greeting until next time. Thanks for joining us!. Min. 90End of this period of the match. Min. 90Game underway with a goal kick from David Gil (Cádiz). Min. 90Throw-in by Morales (Levante), who puts the...

SoccerBBC

La Liga: Levante v Barcelona

With three games to go, four teams - Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla - all still have a chance of becoming champions. But it's Atletico's to lose and if they win their last three matches then they will win La Liga for the first time since 2013-14. If...
Socceronefootball.com

Levante vs Barcelona: Team news, possible lineups, what to expect

On Tuesday night, Barcelona will travel to the Estadi Ciutat de València to play Levante in hopes of keeping their La Liga aspirations alive. Date and Kickoff Time: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 9:00 PM CET. Stadium: Estadi Ciutat de València. Competition: La Liga, Matchday 36. Referee: Jose Munuera. Overview. The...
SoccerAS.com

Levante 3-3 Barcelona: result, summary, goals | LaLiga

Reuters - Barcelona twice threw away the lead to draw 3-3 at Levante on Tuesday in a potentially fatal blow to their chances of winning the La Liga title. The draw took Barca into second place in the standings on 76 points, one behind leaders Atletico Madrid and one ahead of third-placed Real Madrid, who both have a game in hand.
Soccergoal.com

Payne bags assist as Sevilla crumble at Levante

The Nigeria international made a good contribution for her side but was enough to help them avoid defeat in Valencia. Toni Payne provided an assist as Sevilla crashed to a 2-1 defeat to Levante in Sunday’s Spanish Primera Iberdrola game. The Nigeria international has been in fine form for Cristian...
Socceronefootball.com

🇪🇸 Barcelona blow chance to go top with collapse at Levante

Barcelona’s LaLiga title chances have taken a big hit after they twice squandered the lead in a six-goal thriller at Levante. Scorers: Melero 57′, Morales 59′, Leon 83′; Messi 25′, Pedri 34′, Dembélé 64′. Lionel Messi opened the scoring midway through the first half when he found the bottom corner...
Soccersportsfinding.com

Raise 3-Barcelona 3 | The Barça self-destructs

Barcelona was erased from the fight for LaLiga in the most painful way. After dominating the first half 0-2, Koeman's men were absent from the game at the beginning of the second, they let the duel tie and when they did the most difficult and took the lead, chaos took hold of the players again. blaugrana who let themselves be tied in an exercise of self-destruction never seen before and end up tying at three before a lift that certified their permanence.
Soccerfcbarcelona.com

Levante v Barça: Did you know?

The end of the league season is approaching and the game at Levante could be decisive in the race for the title. We review the five key facts to know before the game on Tuesday at the Ciutat de Valencia Stadium. 1. One win in the last four visits. Although...
Soccerfcbarcelona.com

10 years since Barça won La Liga at Levante

Barça travel to Levante where on Tuesday at 10.00pm CEST they face the home side in the Ciutat de Valencia stadium on a date that will be familiar to many blaugrana fans: FC Barcelona, on 11 May 2011, claimed the league title away at Levante. A decade ago on Barça...
Soccerfcbarcelona.com

PREVIEW | Levante v Barça

This Tuesday at 10.00pm CEST, FC Barcelona travel to the Ciutat de Valencia with just three Liga games to go and absolutely everything still to play for following two fascinating fixtures at the weekend that both ended in draws. Barça's 0-0 draw with Atlético Madrid at the Camp Nou means...
UEFAsportschatplace.com

Levante vs. Barcelona 5/11/21 LaLiga Soccer Pick, Odds, and Prediction

Over 2.5 (-350), Under 2.5 (+275) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. Levante is welcoming Barcelona to Ciudad de Valencia in round 36 in the Spanish LaLiga. Levante has been in freefall lately, and they haven’t won any of their last 5 games while winning only 1 of their last 8 games. During this 5-game streak without a win, Levante has conceded 11 goals while scoring only 3 goals. Levante is now in 14th place in LaLiga with 39 points, and luckily for them, they will be staying in LaLiga, but by a slim margin. In their last game against Alaves on the road, Levante has had 47% of ball possession, 3 shots on goal, 3 corner kicks, 2 big chances created, and 75% of the correct passes. After conceding a goal in the 30th minute, Levante has turned the score around by halftime. Unfortunately for Levante, they weren’t able to defend properly for the rest of the game, and they have conceded a goal in the 87th minute. The final result of this match was 2-2. Levante hasn’t been great in the attacking end, but they aren’t the worst team in the league. Levante has scored 40 goals so far this season, and Morales is their leading goalscorer with 13 goals. Marti added 11 goals, while De Frutos added 8 assists. There are no injuries or suspensions in Levante at this time, but Vukcevic, Radoja, Postigo, and Campana are all still questionable. The good news for Levante is that they will be staying in LaLiga, which means they can finish this season without pressure, and it’s good for them they secured their spot earlier because, in their current form, I’m not sure they would.
Soccerfootball-espana.net

Barcelona blow two leads at Levante and draw 3-3 to damage title ambitions

Barcelona blew two leads and squandered two points in La Liga on Tuesday evening, drawing 3-3 at Levante and seriously damaging their title ambitions. They’re now a point ahead of Real Madrid and one behind Atletico Madrid, with two games left. Both of their rivals from the Spanish capital have a game in hand. Ronald Koeman will be unhappy with how his team managed the game.
Soccerfootball-espana.net

Watch: Lionel Messi gives Barcelona the lead at Levante

The title battle for La Liga has entered the final three games, with Barcelona the first of the contenders to do battle in this matchday. The Blaugrana travel to Levante for a late Tuesday evening kick-off, and will go momentarily top should they pull off a win. They’re currently third in the table, level on points with Real Madrid and two off Atletico Madrid. Levante are in 14th, between Alaves and Valencia.
UEFAAS.com

Levante vs Barcelona: times, TV & how to watch online

Barcelona will try to return to winning ways in LaLiga against Levante at the Estadi Ciutat de València in order to keep their hopes of lifting the trophy alive. If you want to tune in from the US, your best bet is Fanatiz. Ronald Koeman’s men couldn’t take advantage of...
Socceronefootball.com

Three things we learnt from Levante 3-3 Barcelona

With Europe’s most exciting title race entering its final weeks, Barcelona were first on stage to open up the action of round 36. With the Catalan side’s fellow title challengers facing tough games this week, a victory was essential for Ronald Koeman’s men to put the pressure on the rest of the pack.
SoccerTribal Football

Watch: Levante coach Lopez opens up training HQ; discusses management approach

Levante have opened up their training ground to LaLiga expert Guillem Balague. As part of the 'Talking Football with Guillem Balagué' series, Levante opened their training HQ to the LaLiga TV cameras, where Balague was able to speak with and follow coach Paco Lopez, his staff and also the players as they recovered and then prepared for games.
SoccerPosted by
AFP

Barca title hopes hanging by a thread after Levante draw

Lionel Messi scored a brilliant volley but Barcelona's title hopes could be over, with a 3-3 draw away at Levante on Tuesday giving Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid the chance to pull away at the top of La Liga. Another slip could prove decisive given Atletico will move four points clear of Barca with two games left if they can win away at Real Sociedad on Wednesday. Real Madrid will edge two points ahead of Ronald Koeman's side if they win away on Thursday at Granada. There are certainly no guarantees in what has been a frenetic and thrilling title race in recent weeks, with all of Spain's four contenders stumbling down the final stretch. But with only two games left now and potentially two teams to catch, Barcelona's chances of taking the title off Real Madrid this season would appear remote.