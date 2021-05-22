Levante – Cádiz in live

Over 2.5 (-350), Under 2.5 (+275) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. Levante is welcoming Barcelona to Ciudad de Valencia in round 36 in the Spanish LaLiga. Levante has been in freefall lately, and they haven’t won any of their last 5 games while winning only 1 of their last 8 games. During this 5-game streak without a win, Levante has conceded 11 goals while scoring only 3 goals. Levante is now in 14th place in LaLiga with 39 points, and luckily for them, they will be staying in LaLiga, but by a slim margin. In their last game against Alaves on the road, Levante has had 47% of ball possession, 3 shots on goal, 3 corner kicks, 2 big chances created, and 75% of the correct passes. After conceding a goal in the 30th minute, Levante has turned the score around by halftime. Unfortunately for Levante, they weren’t able to defend properly for the rest of the game, and they have conceded a goal in the 87th minute. The final result of this match was 2-2. Levante hasn’t been great in the attacking end, but they aren’t the worst team in the league. Levante has scored 40 goals so far this season, and Morales is their leading goalscorer with 13 goals. Marti added 11 goals, while De Frutos added 8 assists. There are no injuries or suspensions in Levante at this time, but Vukcevic, Radoja, Postigo, and Campana are all still questionable. The good news for Levante is that they will be staying in LaLiga, which means they can finish this season without pressure, and it’s good for them they secured their spot earlier because, in their current form, I’m not sure they would.