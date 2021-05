The 2021 NFL Draft is quickly approaching and discussion is ramping up. The Philadelphia Eagles made waves by trading down from the No. 6 spot to pick 12, and Howie Roseman is on the hot seat. While he built a great roster in 2017 that went on to win the Super Bowl, he’s come under immense fire recently. The criticism is in no small part thanks to his shaky drafting, especially in the past two years. The recent whiffs have led people to accuse Roseman of being bad at drafting throughout his career.