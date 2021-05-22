newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Jewish Americans are at a turning point with Israel

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Nakba Day, 15 May, amid the outbreak of war in Israel/Palestine, I attended a rally in Bay Ridge in Brooklyn, to commemorate the expulsion of more than 700,000 Palestinians from the new Israeli state in 1948, and to protest against the oppression of the Palestinian people in the land between the river and the sea. From the signs I saw as part of that crowd – “This Jew will not stand by” or “Another Jew for a Free Palestine” – and from monitoring my social media feeds, it was clear that there were thousands of Jews taking part in these protests in cities all over the country.

www.theguardian.com
View All 72 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish Americans#Palestinian People#Palestinians#Jewish Left#Israelis#Zionist#Sderot#Idf#Hamas#Ifnotnow#Trump#Jewish Politicians#Jewish Groups#Jewish Support#Jewish Voice#Jewish Dissenters#Jewish Safety#Israel Intent#Jewish Google Employees#White Jews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
Country
Palestine
News Break
Google
News Break
Middle East
Related
U.S. PoliticsConsortiumnews.com

THE ANGRY ARAB: The Palestinian Cause After the War on Gaza

The U.S. and Israel tried to erase the Palestinian problem from the face of the earth, writes As`ad AbuKhalil. he recent eruption of Palestinian political anger, and the typical brutal Israeli assault on Palestinians everywhere — in the West Bank, Gaza and inside 1948 Palestine — is but a reminder of the persistence of the Palestinian question.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: Cori Bush needs to explain her stand on the anti-Israel boycott movement

The anti-Israel boycott, divestment and sanctions movement gained momentum during the recent two-week battle between the Israeli military and Hamas in Gaza — boosted in part by Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of St. Louis. Bush has been outspoken in her support of the movement, drawing less-than-fair accusations from pro-Israel groups that she and other BDS supporters are anti-Semitic. That label, similar to calling someone racist, is so loaded with historical baggage and hurtful to the accused that it deserves to be deployed with extreme caution.
Middle EastPosted by
Syracuse.com

Stop US funding for Israel’s war against Palestinians (Your Letters)

If it weren’t for the outcry of the global community, Israel would continue to slaughter the Palestinian people. Israel has stopped the bombing for now, yet we are still occupied. It still has control of everything but the air Palestinians breathe. Gaza will rebuild only to be bombed by Israel again next year or sooner. As a Palestinian American, I now expect Israel to bomb Palestinians every Ramadan. What a sad reality this has become for many Palestinians living outside of Palestine: We watch in horror as our family members get shredded to pieces.
MinoritiesThe Jewish Press

US Palestinian Groups Fundraising for “HEROES” Who Attack Jews

The only person so far arrested for that horrific assault of Joseph Borgen is Waseem Awawdeh. Here’s the aftermath of the attack. When Awawdeh posted bail, he was lauded as a hero by his fellow Jew-haters. How did Awawdeh post bail?. Because a group of well-known pro-Palestinian organizations put together...
Teaneck, NJPosted by
NJ.com

An alarming surge in anti-Semitic attacks | Moran

On Saturday, Teaneck’s Deputy Mayor, Mark Schwartz, had just finished prayers at a temple in Florida when a white SUV stopped near him, and four men inside began shouting insults. “F-you Jews!” they said. “Free Palestine!”. It got worse. Schwartz, who is Orthodox and wears a yarmulke, was walking with...
U.S. PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Why Biden WANTS a War in Israel

The business model of terrorism is killing people and then demanding a payoff. The game always works the same way. The terrorists attack, their targets fight back, and a third party sends in the diplomats to negotiate on behalf of the terrorists before they get hit too hard. The Islamic...
MinoritiesHyperallergic

Artists and Scholars Sound Alarm on Far-Right Israeli Extremists in Lydda

Over 1,000 cultural figures have signed a statement in solidarity with the community of Lydda, a Palestinian city south of Tel Aviv increasingly threatened by racist Israeli extremists. Artists Molly Crabapple and Rehab Nazzal; scholars Judith Butler and Angela Davis; and authors Rachel Kushner and Ottessa Moshfegh are among those backing the petition’s demands: that the United Nations establish a peace-keeping force to protect the Indigenous Palestinian community in Israel and launch an investigation into Israeli apartheid.
CelebritiesWashington Examiner

Mark Ruffalo walks back tweets accusing Israel of ‘genocide’

Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo apologized Monday night for tweets where he accused Israel of committing “genocide” amid the most recent violence in the Middle East. “I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing ‘genocide’. It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole,” Ruffalo tweeted.
MinoritiesPosted by
WHIO Dayton

American Jews take stock of internal divisions, antisemitism

As fighting between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers raged before last week's cease-fire, U.S. rabbinical student Max Buchdahl wanted to be considerate of those in his community who are emotionally connected to Israel — but he also wanted to support Palestinians. Buchdahl, 25, joined dozens of rabbinical and cantorial...
U.S. PoliticsUnion Leader

Biden condemns attacks on U.S. Jewish community as 'despicable'

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden condemned violence against Jewish communities in the United States and abroad on Monday after a string of attacks amid the conflict between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers. Physical or verbal assaults were reported against Jews in New York City, Los Angeles and South Florida during...
Middle Eastdallassun.com

Cease-fire allows both Netanyahu, Hamas to declare victory

By John SolomouNicosia [Cyprus] May 24 (ANI): Both Israel and Hamas have claimed success after the cease-fire in the 11-day conflict between them that left behind 243 Palestinians and 12 Israelis dead, as well as scores of wounded on both sides. But despite the cease-fire, the core issues of the...
Middle EastTimes Herald-Record

Letter: Israel ignores plight of Palestinians

Israel's insatiable quest for territory at the expense of the native Palestinians expelled from their homes hearkens back to the expulsions of Cherokee Indians under the Indian Removal Act of 1830. Some 16,000 Cherokees were evicted from their homes and force-marched 1,000 miles to Oklahoma, the "Trail of Tears." Israel's...
MinoritiesConsortiumnews.com

How Israel Shields Itself With the Smear of Antisemitism

Israel uses Jews collectively as a political shield, exploiting sensitivities about the historical suffering of Jews at the hands of non-Jews to immunize itself from international opprobrium, writes Jonathan Cook. in Nazareth, Palestine. ere is something that can be said with great confidence. It is racist – antisemitic, if you...
Middle EastYNET News

Katz: If Hamas breaches truce, Israel will come for Sinwar's head

Finance Minister Israel Katz launched a threat to Hamas leadership on Monday and said that even the slightest breach of the ceasefire between Israel and the terror outfit will prompt Jerusalem to act forcefully, even targeting its leader Yahyah Sinwar. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Speaking to the Ynet...
Politicsjeffsachs.org

America, Human Rights, and Israel’s War on Palestine

Human rights are human rights, and they are part of international law under the UN Charter. Whether the case is Xinjiang and the Uighurs, Myanmar and the Rohingya, or Israel and the Palestinian Arabs, the correct way to defend international law is through the United Nations, starting with an independent investigation under the auspices of the UN Human Rights Council.
Middle EastBloomberg

After Truce, Israel Confronts Aftermath of Arab-Jewish Violence

Charred shells of cars hulked on the streets of a rundown neighborhood in the Israeli town of Lod, the aftermath of nights of deadly rampaging by Arab and Jewish citizens. Attacks by Arab and Jewish mobs -- spillover from fighting in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip -- claimed lives on each side and shook an uneasy coexistence in a country shaped by their conflict. Though the violence has eased, it’s left Israel confronting uncomfortable truths about its treatment of Arab citizens who account for about a fifth of the population, and raised profound questions about the kind of society it must become if it is to find peace.