Lopetegui's Sevilla seeks his record of points in LaLiga
Julen Lopetegui's Seville It is played tomorrow night to close a season in which the goal of qualifying for the Champions League but to which you can put the brooch of a historical record. And it is that if they beat Alavés, those from Nervión will go up to 77 points, what the LaLiga scoring record in the club's history. Currently, this record is held by Unai Emery's Sevilla in the 14/15 season, the year in which they reached 76 points that, paradoxically, only served to reach fifth place in the table.sportsfinding.com