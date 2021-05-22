Glickenhaus Announces Zero-Emissions Truck With 1,200-Mile Range
Never underestimate the power of a good vehicular rivalry. That, at least, seems to be one of the guiding principles of the cutting-edge automaker Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus. A few months ago, the firm's founder, James Glickenhaus, pushed back against Elon Musk's disdain for hydrogen fuel cells. Now, Glickenhaus has another high-profile target in the electric vehicle space in his sights — and once again, his answer to a pressing question on electric vehicles involves hydrogen.