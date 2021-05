AC Milan know that with one final push they will be able to confirm their place in next season’s Champions League. As reported by il Corriere della Sera (via MilanNews), the Champions League is really one step away. The 7-0 victory against Torino brought Milan even closer to the finish line and at this point the Rossoneri would just need to beat Cagliari at San Siro on Sunday to be almost certain of qualifying for the top European club competition.