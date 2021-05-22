Aleix Vidal: “Sevilla have the last word”

Aleix Vidal he hopes to stay in the Seville one more season, but they are not guaranteed a place in the squad they make Monchi Y Lopetegui for the next exercise. Re-caught at the last minute in the market last summer when he did not find accommodation in any club on his return from his assignment at Alavés, the Tarragona player ends his contractual relationship, although he has one more year that the club would have to decide, as revealed by the own footballer. “In the contract there is a clause in which the club has the last word this season, in case they wanted it to continue or not. On a sporting and personal level I think they are happy. From the moment they make the decision, we will get together to talk to see what each one wants and from there it will be negotiated. If I have to stay, spectacular, and if they don't count on me, they'll have to look for life elsewhere, “said the former Barcelona player on” Radio Marca “Vitoria, taking advantage of the Vitoria team's next visit.