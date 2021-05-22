newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Biblical Travel Ads

By Eli Grobe r
The New Yorker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“No shirt, no shoes, no service”? Yeah, right! Our garden is adults only and clothing optional. Anything goes here! Just don’t eat the fruit. Beautiful couples’ cruise with onboard petting zoo. Great for the whole family, and only that family. Forty-day-and-night-stay minimum!. The Tower of Babel. Still under construction! Bring...

www.newyorker.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Fran Lebowitz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Fish#Earth#God#Family Travel#The Twin Sin Cities#Temple Announcing#Tower Of Babel#Couples#Babylon#Cana Everyone#Wine#Cruise#Clothing#Yelp#Rocks#Adults#Fact Resistant Humans#Shoes#Onboard Petting Zoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Travel
News Break
Business Travel
News Break
Amazon
Country
Egypt
Related
Religionchristianity.com

What Is the Biblical Significance of Singing?

Singing praises to the Lord is a common experience during worship services. Whether traditional hymns, contemporary praise songs, or a mixture of both, most Christians cannot imagine a church gathering without lifting their voices in song. Spanning back to the earliest times in the Old Testament up to the era of the early church, singing has been an integral activity for followers of the Lord.
Religionchristianity.com

What Is the Biblical View of Love and Intimacy Found in the Song of Songs?

The Shulamite woman, Solomon’s love and bride, is the superstar in his most famous musical. The Song of Songs or the Song of Solomon poetically and enthusiastically sings of her perfections (4:1-15; 6:4-10; 7:1-9). Again, think “musical,” not a mere musical number. This poetic musical may have been performed (probably...
Travelmajorcadailybulletin.com

Viewpoint: To travel or not...

The UK’s traffic light travel guide has on the one hand brought some clarity and on the other, confusion and uncertainty. Yesterday’s decision by On the Beach to stop taking peak season bookings caused further turmoil in the UK. easyJet and TUI came out stating that from May 17 they...
Books & LiteratureTor.com

Six SFF Books About Gods and Pantheons

I’ve always liked stories about gods. Like many nerdy children who subsequently became SFF fans, I went through periods of obsessive interest in Greek, Roman, Norse and Egyptian mythology and their respective pantheons. And why not? Gods are basically superheroes without the capes. They are larger than life, have supernatural...
TravelLumia UK

The Download, Episode 7: Travel, travel and more travel

Episode 7 of The Download is here. And it hits at the right time when we’re all thinking about travel and how best to market it as economies open for business. For travel marketers and influencers, this is the episode you’ve been waiting for. For everyone else who doesn’t market travel, well, you probably travel or hope to travel again soon, so we hope you find this episode inspirational, when it comes to how you could apply these travel insights to your own business vertical.
TravelThrive Global

Transformational Travel

For those of you being called to have an experience of travel right now, I would love for you to know that some of the most extraordinary experiences I’ve had in traveling have been with a sacred and transformational component… something that nourishes my soul and spirit. There are so...
DrinksInternational Business Times

National Wine Day 2021 Quotes: 12 Sayings To Celebrate The Ancient Beverage

National Wine Day is celebrated annually on May 25 to honor the ancient drink and the growing number of wineries across the U.S. The U.S. tops the list of countries that consume the largest amount of wine. California leads U.S. wine production and is home to over 4,000 wineries. Celebrate...
Books & LiteratureJanesville Gazette

11 novels to add to your summer reading list

Peter Heller’s riveting thriller is set in the American wilderness, but the threats gathering around Jack, the young fishing guide of the title, come from man, not nature. Jack has been hired by a fishing club in Colorado that caters to wealthy clients. His job: Carry gear, find trout, chat up guests and do whatever he can to make them happy. But after he arrives at the luxurious Kingfisher Lodge, Jack can’t help but notice unsettling signs. Employees need a key to enter the gate surrounding the lodge, but they also need a key to leave. There’s an abandoned wading boot half-hidden in the brush near the river. And why, exactly, is there a camera placed under the bridge where guests might fish? “The Guide” is a sequel of sorts to Heller’s 2019 novel “The River,” but only in the sense that Jack is a central character in both books. The books are probably best read in order, but familiarity with “The River” isn’t necessary to enjoy this fast-paced adventure. Jack, a Dartmouth graduate, has taken a course with writer Marilynne Robinson, and he takes a certain poetic view of the world. As more unnerving signs reveal themselves, Jack finds an ally in his client Alison, a singer. As they draw closer to discovering the lodge’s secrets, Heller increases the growing sense of danger by reminding us that outside the gates there’s another menace looming. A new virus has landed in the country, and the maskless crowds swilling beer at Crested Butte just down the road could prove to be an even more deadly problem. It’s a chilling reminder of the dangers that might lie in wait for us all. (Alfred A. Knopf, $27, Aug. 24.)
Religionguideposts.org

A Connection Between Retirement and the Biblical Story of Daniel

I retired from Guideposts earlier this year. I feel fortunate to have worked for this wonderful organization for 36 years, writing articles, editing stories, encouraging other writers. Leaving wasn’t an easy decision, but I didn’t want to be that old dude hunched over a computer who needs to be told, “Hamlin, it’s time to make a change!” Besides, I wanted to be able to seek out other callings—new ways to help others.
Lansing, MIlansingcitypulse.com

Lansing HR director warns of biblical end times

FRIDAY, May 14 — The director of Lansing’s Department of Human Resources warned this week about the “second coming of Christ” — including the “mark of the beast,” microchips, martial law, a cashless society and total government dependency. “The AntiChrist comes before the Rapture. I have studied the Bible a...
HobbiesPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Plans to Go Fishing with His Friends

Sometimes in a relationship, the best thing you can do is to be direct when you want something, or it can get lost in translation. The woman in the following story sure learned the hard way!. A man named Paul was with his friends handing out together discussing and planning...
TravelPinkbike.com

Travel Tuesday

It's terrible here, don't come. I diddnt know Brevard was in Idaho. fukin gatekeepers. This place blows. No good trails, no good beer, even the BBQ is crap. Don't even accept a free trip, it will be a waste of your time. And Squatch Bikes is definitely not the coolest place to get your bike fixed and drink a beer while you chat with the cool staff. I definitely don't drive a little out of my way to go there or anything...
Family RelationshipsMarshall News Messenger

The Art of Parenting Intro AD

These are for CDC YouTube (not website) and are 30-second cut downs of our existing, cleared EFP video series, therefore OADC video clearance was not needed. We do need these up soon because we have ad campaigns that use them starting ASAP. Comments on this video are allowed in accordance...
Religionchristianity.com

What Should Christians Know about Secular Vs. Biblical Psychology?

We live in a fallen world, with all of the ills that it naturally entails. The fall of man has brought not just separation from God, but also sicknesses of various types. Many of these illnesses are emotional and mental rather than physical. Psychology claims to hold answers to many of these illnesses, but some Christians may question the efficacy of psychology, especially if it does not reflect biblical truths.
Militaryfortgordonnews.com

Biblical principles for resiliency in military

Below are three biblically based principles that will absolutely increase resiliency in the military. The first principle is that everybody needs to take a day off. This doesn’t mean go home on the weekend and take calls; it means go home and quit doing or thinking about work. The Biblical...
HealthWest Central Tribune

Dear Friend: Healthy comparisons keep us humble and inspired

This is an example of upward comparison where you compare yourself (or are compared) with someone better. After becoming a physician, I worked alongside a colleague who was decidedly more accomplished than me and delighted in letting me know that. His board exam scores were higher than mine; all the important and influential people in the town were his patients, he had a busier clinical calendar and he always went to the most exotic places for vacations.
ReligionPoint Pleasant Register

Solutions to problems are found using biblical principles

If there is anything characteristic of human existence, it involves the continual cycle of problems one after another. Mr. Job described the human experience as, “Man is born unto trouble as the sparks fly upward.” Even Jesus affirmed our particular and problematic circumstances when He said, “In this world you shall have tribulation.”
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: There Was a Group of Elderly Women Gathered at a Seminar

After a group of elderly women were asked to send a love text message to their husbands during a seminar, the replies they got were very funny. Find out more!. A group of elderly women gathered at a seminar to discuss how to live in a loving relationship with their husbands. During the seminar, a question was thrown to the elderly women.