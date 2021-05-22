newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

From Angola to a master's degree: How one New Orleans father beat the odds, continues to succeed

By Christina Watkins
WDSU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Troy Delone was a kid, he admitted it was hard not to be a product of his environment, which led him to some tough situations. "I grew up in the Iberville Project right off Canal Street. Growing up in that environment, you know crime like people selling drugs, using drugs, violence, this was like a normal part of our life. I ended up confined as a juvenile, going to group homes and halfway houses," Delone said.

www.wdsu.com
View All 47 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Angola, LA
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gayle Benson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Master#Saints#Home School#Prison School#The Iberville Project#Gpa#Pelicans#The First 72#Gentilly#Parole#God#Armed Robbery#Counseling Jobs#Beautiful Memories#Crime#Things#Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
New Orleans, LAWDSU

New Orleans Mom names teacher of the year

NEW ORLEANS — For 19 years, Andrea Kurica has stood in front of her Mt. Carmel classroom teaching English literature to class after class of junior girls. "It's such a fabulous community. It's such a sisterhood," Kurica said. "We do a lot of interactive games, activities, and collaborate learning group projects."
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Children’s Hospital Appoints Nobel Nominee

NEW ORLEANS – In July, Dr. Mark Kline will assume the role of physician-in-chief at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “Dr. Kline’s expert leadership, together with the excellent pedigree of our academic partners, will allow Children’s to innovate care delivery while training our next generation of pediatricians,” said John R. Nickens IV, Children’s Hospital president and CEO, in a press release. “Over the last several years, Children’s has recruited administrative and physician leaders trained in some of the top pediatric programs across the country to join our mission. Combining the new perspectives of these extraordinary leaders with the strong, energized collection of LSU and Tulane pediatric experts has created a dynamic and distinct group of professionals ready to tackle the health challenges our kids and communities are facing.”
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Louisiana StateUS News and World Report

Former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer Has Died at 77

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Buddy Roemer, a Harvard-educated reform-minded politician whose one tumultuous term as Louisana’s governor was marked by bruising political battles over taxes, budgets and abortion, died Monday at age 77. His son, Chas Roemer, said the former governor died peacefully at his home in Baton Rouge after...
Louisiana Statewbrz.com

Nearly half of West Feliciana fully vaccinated, outpacing the rest of Louisiana

West Feliciana Parish is leading the way in Louisiana when it comes to getting vaccinated. Data from the Louisiana Department of Health shows the gap is not even close. According to the department, West Feliciana Parish leads the state with 49.19% of its population already fully vaccinated. Orleans Parish comes in second at 39.13%, followed by 35.09% of the population in Jefferson Parish.