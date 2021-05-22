From Angola to a master's degree: How one New Orleans father beat the odds, continues to succeed
When Troy Delone was a kid, he admitted it was hard not to be a product of his environment, which led him to some tough situations. "I grew up in the Iberville Project right off Canal Street. Growing up in that environment, you know crime like people selling drugs, using drugs, violence, this was like a normal part of our life. I ended up confined as a juvenile, going to group homes and halfway houses," Delone said.www.wdsu.com