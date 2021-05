GORIZIA, Italy (AP) — Belgian rider Victor Campenaerts won the 15th stage of the Giro d’Italia for his first victory in a Grand Tour. Egan Bernal kept the leader’s pink jersey after a day that was marked by a large crash at the beginning of the route. Campenaerts edged out Oscar Riesebeek at the end of the 147-kilometer (91-mile) route from Grado to Gorizia. Bernal crossed the line in the peloton to maintain his lead of 1 minute, 33 seconds over Simon Yates. The stage was halted for about half an hour shortly after the start following a mass crash. Emanuel Buchmann was one of the riders forced to retire from the race because of his injuries. The German cyclist was sixth overall and had hopes of a podium finish.