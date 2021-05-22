newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Many emotions in the last training session of the season

By Gabby Barker
sportsfinding.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvsLYFOnZr4 [/ embed] data-youtube-vid>. Today has not been another day in the office for the Real players. The last training session of the course always has an emotional, melancholic point, and this exercise has not been alien to those sensations that are experienced when the season comes to an end. La Real has held the last session of the campaign thinking about Osasuna but also with the feeling that nine very complicated months of work are ending.

sportsfinding.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Emotions#La Real#Training#Sweat#Camera#Today#Zubieta#Osasuna#Asko#Campaign#Vacation#Alien
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Workoutsvt.edu

Rec Sports to host Small Group Training summer sessions

If you are looking for a way to start working out, shake up your workout routine, or find folks to workout with, small group training might just be what you're looking for!. Small group training is a four-week exercise program that meets twice a week with a dedicated coach and three to 12 group members.
Sportstriathlete.com

Too Many Triathletes Are Getting This Part of Training Wrong

Triathlon has created an army of fit, tough, committed, focused athletes. But beneath the surface exists corrosive levels of fatigue and elevated injury rates. It’s all too common for triathletes to become stuck in a vortex of dysfunctional training, believing that success requires an ever-increasing commitment of time and energy. In an excerpt from his book, The Well-Built Triathlete, Coach Matt Dixon of purplepatch fitness reveals the “heretical” approach he uses to turn age-group triathletes into elite professionals.
MLBwhby.com

Brewers will allows fully-vaccinated fans to go without masks

The Milwaukee Brewers are dropping mask requirements for vaccinated fans at games. Starting June 1st, those have received their shots will not need to mask up at American Family Field. Those not fully-vaccinated will be required to continue to wear face coverings.
Soccerrealmadrid.com

Last training session before the trip to Granada

The squad trained at Real Madrid City in the last session before the matchday 36 game against Granada at the Nuevo Los Cármenes stadium (Thursday, 10pm CEST). The session was held under strict health protocol in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The players got underway in two rondos, before...