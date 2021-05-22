newsbreak-logo
Francesc Arnau, sports director of Oviedo and former Barça team, dies: live reactions

By Gabby Barker
sportsfinding.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe clash between Real Oviedo and Mirandés, which was due to close the season at Carlos Tartiere tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. and which had been advanced because neither team had anything at stake, will be postponed after confirming the death of Francesc Arnau, Oviedo's sports director. The League has decided that it will be played on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Francesc Arnau Cause of Death: Former Barcelona player Francesc Arnau dies at 46!

One more death news attains the attention of the world news and puts the world in a feeling of deep sorrow. Thousands of people are dying these days for numerous reasons and the world is constantly losing the gems and again we have lost one more gem from the world of sports. The sporting director of Real Oviedo, Francesc Arnau has demised at the disturbingly the age of 46. He lost his life at a young age and his sudden demised news put his fans in a feeling of deep sorrow. His death news is confirmed by The Asturian team in the morning and informed that the former Malaga and Barcelona goalkeeper is not between us and has passed away.
Fomer Barça goalkeeper Francesc Arnau dies

Francesc Arnau has died at the age of 46. Born on March 23, 1975 in Les Planes (Girona), he was a goalkeeper who joined Barça at youth level and who was a first team player between 1998 and 2001. He was a sporting director for Real Oviedo at the time of his death.
