newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Food, shelter, beatings: Border city divided over migrants

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEUTA, Spain (AP) — Residents of Spain's multi-ethnic city of Ceuta are used to being in the news every time the fragile alliance between Spain and Morocco shakes up. For many “Ceutis," as locals are known, that comes with being a speck of a European nation in North Africa. The city is culturally closely intertwined with Morocco, with Muslims making over 40% of its population, but also separated from it by high perimeter fences that set apart the two extremes of poverty and prosperity.

spectrumnews1.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beatings#Deportation#Ramadan#Border Control#Muslims#Armed Men#Ceuta#Ap#Ceuta#European#Solidarity#Algerian#The World Bank#Anti Moroccan#The Polisario Front#Associated Press#African Migrants#Shelter#Cashless Migrants#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
ImmigrationThe Guardian

Hundreds of child migrants crammed into warehouses in Ceuta

Hundreds of children and teenagers are crammed into warehouses or sleeping rough in city parks in the Spanish north African enclave of Ceuta as their fate remains up in the air days after thousands of migrants arrived in the city. 8,000 migrants last week crossed into the seven-square mile territory...
Immigrationwcn247.com

Migrants with children sleep rough in Bosnia border village

BOSANSKA BOJNA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Dozens of migrant families with small children have been sleeping rough in a village by Bosnia’s border with Croatia while looking for a chance to cross and move on toward Western Europe. People fleeing war and poverty in their countries in the Middle East, Africa or Asia are staying in small tents and abandoned houses with no running water or electricity. The village, the Bosanska Bojna, was all but emptied during the 1992-95 war in Bosnia. Many houses remain unoccupied or badly damaged. Bosnian authorities want the migrants to stay in asylum-seeker camps and have banned delivery of humanitarian aid to makeshift settlements.
ImmigrationWSLS

Migrant surge on Spain-Morocco border brings more suffering

FNIDEQ – They are desperate teenagers and jobless men. They come from Morocco’s coastal towns, its mountainous east or even farther away — from sub-Saharan Africa. And they all converged on the border town of Fnideq this week, part of an extraordinary mass effort to swim or scale barbed-wire fences to get into Spain for a chance at a new life.
ImmigrationWSLS

Uncertainty greets weary migrants in Spain's African enclave

CEUTA – Thousands of migrants who have become pawns in a diplomatic spat between Morocco and Spain awoke to an uncertain future on Wednesday, after sleeping where they could find shelter following their massive border breach to reach the European country’s north African enclave of Ceuta. Social services for the...
ImmigrationBBC

Ceuta migrants: The photos that captured Spain's attention

Photos have been shared in Spain showing the human side of the migrant crisis in Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta this week. Some 8,000 people including children swam or waded around the border fence to enter Spanish territory from Morocco. Thousands were later returned to Morocco. 'I said goodbye...
ImmigrationPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

African migrants fight 'slave-like' conditions in Italy

Some 13,000 migrants, mainly from Africa, have landed in Italy so far this year — three times the number from the same period in 2020. The struggle for migrants doesn't end when they reach European shores. Senior Producer Adam Raney reports from southern Italy on how migrant farmworkers are fighting for visibility and better working conditions amid the pandemic.
PoliticsPosted by
KRMG

Aide: Western Sahara movement leader to testify in Spain

MADRID — (AP) — The leader of the Western Sahara independence movement at the heart of a diplomatic spat between Spain and Morocco will appear before an investigating judge in Spain on June 1, representatives of the Polisario Front in Spain said Wednesday. Brahim Ghali heads the Polisario Front and...
Immigrationtennesseestar.com

Mexico Planning to Build Shelters for Unaccompanied Migrant Minors Trying to Enter the U.S.

Mexico’s child welfare agency is working to establish 17 shelters for Central American migrant minors, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. Shelters will open along the southern and northern Mexican borders as an increasing number of minors are arriving from Central America, the AP reported. Mexico’s child welfare agency will likely convert existing daycares and other facilities to temporarily house migrant minors.
PoliticsCBS News

WorldView: Migrants inundate Spanish enclave; Indian navy searches for dozens lost at sea

Roughly 8,000 migrants made it to a North African Spanish enclave by swimming around a border fence or by walking across a beach during low tide. Meanwhile, India's navy is searching for dozens of people who went missing after a deadly cyclone sank a barge. Also, Thailand recorded its highest number of COVID-19 deaths and new infections, and the French rugby federation voted unanimously to allow transgender women to play in the women's league next season, but the vote wasn't binding. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with those headlines from around the world.
ImmigrationHuman Rights Watch

Nordic Countries: Repatriate Nationals from Northeast Syria

Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden should promptly repatriate their nationals unlawfully held in life-threatening conditions in northeast Syria, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to the four governments today. The 164 Nordic nationals include up to 114 children, more than half under age 6. The Nordic detainees are among...
California, PAwcn247.com

AP Investigation: Myanmar’s junta using bodies to terrorize

An investigation by The Associated Press and the Human Rights Center Investigations Lab at the University of California, Berkeley, identified more than 130 cases where security forces appeared to be using corpses and the bodies of the wounded to create anxiety, uncertainty, and strike fear in the civilian population. The investigation found bodies being dragged through streets, secret cremations, and numerous autopsies were done without the permission of families. Since the military seized control of Myanmar on Feb. 1, more than 825 people have been killed, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors arrests and deaths.
Militarytheowp.org

French-Egyptian War Plane Deal: No Human Rights In Mind

In an approximately $4.5 billion deal, France has agreed to sell war planes to Egypt without any contingency for human rights. Between an unstable backdrop of radical religious terrorism and mutual suspicion of the Turkish president, France and Egypt’s relationship has become closer in recent years. The current deal builds upon recent deals, contributing to an increasing mass of destructive military weaponry. By agreeing to sell its ally 30 Rafale fighter jets, France grants Egypt definitive support and potentially provocative weaponry. While the Egyptian government claims that its amassing weaponry is motivated by jihadist threat and other uncertainties caused by terrorism in the Middle East, its seeming callousness regarding citizens’ lives raises concerns over expanding Egyptian military power.