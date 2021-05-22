newsbreak-logo
Baseball

Minor league baseball

By Todd Pearce
Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORPUS CHRISTI 7, ARKANSAS 6 (11) David Hensley's fourth home run of the season -- a two-run shot in the bottom of the 11th inning -- gave the Corpus Christi Hooks a victory over the North Division-leading Arkansas Travelers in front of 4,285 fans at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

