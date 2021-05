Spotify is putting up prices for customers around the world, leaving many customers (myself included) wondering if there’s a better alternative out there. In the U.S., Spotify’s Family plans are jumping by $1 per month to $15.99, while in the U.K that same tariff is jumping from £14.99 to £16.99 per month. Various other price increases to Student and Duo plans will be implemented across the U.K. and Europe.