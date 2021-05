The city of Kokomo’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan was slightly less than the estimate provided earlier this year by the federal government. City Controller Wes Reed told the Tribune on Monday that the city will receive about $19.8 million from the ARP. That’s slightly less than the $20.6 million estimated the U.S. Senate Democrats provided in March. Reed said the discrepancy is due to the federal government forgetting about 100 cities; thus, everyone’s allotment had to be lowered some to accommodate the 100 or so cities.